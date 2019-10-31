What Is Green Energy 4 Seasons's (EPA:MLGES) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Green Energy 4 Seasons (EPA:MLGES) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 74% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 20% over a quarter. That's tops off a massive gain of 112% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Green Energy 4 Seasons Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Green Energy 4 Seasons's P/E of 19.59 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Green Energy 4 Seasons has a higher P/E than the average (17.1) P/E for companies in the electrical industry.

That means that the market expects Green Energy 4 Seasons will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Green Energy 4 Seasons's earnings per share fell by 14% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 15% per year over the last three years. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 28% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Green Energy 4 Seasons's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Green Energy 4 Seasons has net cash of €567k. This is fairly high at 10% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Green Energy 4 Seasons's P/E Ratio

Green Energy 4 Seasons has a P/E of 19.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.3. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will! What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Green Energy 4 Seasons over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 11.3 back then to 19.6 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.