Green energy: City mayors want locals to own and control resources

A taskforce will look at how people in the North West could directly own and control green energy resources

Green resources in Greater Manchester and Liverpool City Region should be used to help control soaring energy bills, the areas' mayors have said.

Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram said they want a "green industrial revolution" to allow local people be in control of their energy supply.

They said a task force would look at how wind, hydro, solar and grass could be used to power the city regions.

Mr Burnham said the ownership of renewable energy was "up for grabs".

The mayors said a regional task force would map the green energy potential of both city regions and look at how people in the North West could directly own and control those resources.

'Create a blueprint'

Mr Burnham said they wanted to "seize the problem in the North West head on".

"Energy bills have skyrocketed. People feel powerless," he said.

"When we look at our wind and our other renewables, ownership of our energy is up for grabs.

"Why not us, the people and businesses of the North West... make a play for this? Let the people be in control."

Mr Rotheram said Liverpool City Region had the potential to be the UK's renewable energy coast, capitalising on strengths in wind, solar, hydrogen and tidal power.

"Someone has to take advantage of the green industrial revolution, so why shouldn't it be our region?" he said.

The mayors will work with green entrepreneur Dale Vince, who found supplier Ecotricity, to investigate co-operative and community ownership, with stakeholders to potentially include local authorities, public bodies, private business and taxpayers.

Mr Vince said the task force "will create a blueprint that can be replicated across the country, by all regions - in pursuit of a net zero carbon in the 2030s".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk