Green energy markets are so broken, even cheap US gas now requires subsidies

Voters in Texas this past week resoundingly approved Proposition 7, a plan voted out by the Texas legislature in May that will provide low-cost loans and early completion bonuses to power companies who build natural gas powered electricity generation facilities in the coming years. A decade-long shortage of dispatchable thermal generation has been a chronic issue for grid operators at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), in charge of the state’s power grid. Texas power companies have largely refused to build new gas-fired capacity, often citing a lack of market signals as the reason.

Critics of the plan responded with snarky taunts condemning a Republican-majority legislature for failing to keep their campaign promises to “let the market work.” It is a criticism with which I would normally agree, and which would have some validity if only some decisions related to the building of generation capacity on the Texas grid were dictated by the free market these days. Unfortunately, that is not the case and hasn’t been for a long time now.

The truth is that such decisions in Texas have long been influenced, if not dictated, by state and federal regulations. You can start with the Texas Renewable Portfolio Standard, adopted in 1999. That mandated the building of 5,000 megawatts (MW) of wind generation by 2015 and 10,000 by 2025, and has been the driving factor behind Texas becoming by far the national leader in wind generation today.

The state RPS, combined with federal subsidies and tax breaks for building of wind energy, has driven billions of dollars in investments away from thermal capacity to the wind and solar industries. Indeed, the zeal by power companies to get hold of state and federal incentives was so strong that the state had already reached its 2025 target by 2009. Today, state leaders boast of almost 40 gigawatts (GW) of installed wind capacity and another 22 GW of installed solar capacity.

The trouble with all that renewable nameplate capacity is that it may be providing little or no actual power at any given moment, and this can occur at times of peak demand. As the grid becomes increasingly overwhelmed with intermittent, weather-and-sunlight-dependent generation, ERCOT officials become similarly overwhelmed by the challenges of managing it all in a way that keeps the lights on whenever weather conditions become less than ideal. Such struggles happened day after day this past summer, as Texans turned on their air conditioning. ERCOT was forced on many days to issue conservation requests when demand threatened to exceed available generation capacity.

On several of those summer days, the supply and demand curves were so close to crossing that ERCOT would have been forced into rolling blackouts if just one or two thermal plants had unexpectedly tripped offline, highlighting the chronic, pressing need for more such capacity. In a recent report, ERCOT stated its concerns that another winter storm in January or February could leave the grid without adequate capacity to meet the load, as happened in 2021.

On October 2, ERCOT issued a request for bids to generators seeking an additional 3,000 MW of dispatchable capacity to help it meet anticipated winter loads. Such additional capacity would consist mainly of reactivating mothballed or decommissioned natural gas or coal-fired power plants, but could also include nuclear, biomass or energy storage if available. This is a move made in anticipation of emergency conditions to come.

Proposition 7 is envisioned as a way to avoid such emergency conditions in the future. The plan would provide low-interest loans guaranteed by a state fund for the build-out of up to 10 GW of new dispatchable natural gas generation in the coming five years. It also provides completion bonus payments for capacity completed ahead of schedule. There is no question the capacity is needed, just as there is no question about the need for the incentives given that state and federal intervention has skewed the market over the past decade.

Cynical critics of the plan can moan all they like about letting the market work, but the truth is that the free market was long ago overruled by state and federal regulations and subsidy plans for renewables. Proposition 7 is nothing more or less than a rational response to that reality. The voters of Texas were wise to approve it in what was a pretty one-sided vote: it will keep the lights on, at yet more cost to the taxpayer.

David Blackmon had a 40 year career in the US energy industry, the last 23 years of which were spent in the public policy arena, managing regulatory and legislative issues for various companies. He continues to write and podcast on energy matters

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.