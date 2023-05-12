Green energy projects awarded £91m in government funding

A green energy project which will use air source heat pumps to supply buildings in Bradford is to share in a grant of £91m in government funding.

Bradford Energy Limited (BEL) is one of seven projects around the UK to receive cash from the Green Heat Network Fund.

The scheme, which will help cut carbon emissions, has been awarded £20m.

Green projects in Huddersfield, Rotherham and Goole will also benefit, as well as schemes in Reading, Cornwall and east London.

The government said investing in innovative heating projects would reduce carbon emissions and help to drive down energy bills.

In Bradford, BEL will use air source heat pumps to warm water which will be run through an underground network to customers.

The company said the scheme could heat public buildings in the city centre, such as the Law Courts and Alhambra Theatre.

The Langarth Deep Geothermal Heat Network in Redruth, Cornwall, has also received a share of the funding

Meanwhile, Rotherham Energy Limited will receive £25m to build a new energy network which the government said would power homes and businesses across the town centre, helping them to "ditch their fossil fuels".

Kirklees Council has also been awarded £8.2m to create the Huddersfield District Energy Network, to provide low-carbon heat and electricity to public and private sector buildings in and around the town centre.

In East Yorkshire, a £12m share of the investment has been given to the Goole District Energy Network, which will use waste heat from a manufacturing plant to power local homes and businesses.

Another ground-breaking scheme is the Langarth Deep Geothermal Heat Network in Redruth, Cornwall.

It will involve drilling to a depth of 5,275m (17,306 ft) to extract heat from granite rocks beneath the United Downs Industrial Site, which should be able to heat 3,800 homes in the area.

A plan to expand the heat network to supply more homes around the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, has been awarded £1.76m; and in Reading, a £2.2m grant has been awarded to install a water source heat pump to cut its overall carbon footprint by 10%.

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said: "The UK is a world leader when it comes to reducing carbon emissions - but we must continue to push the boundaries to reach our net zero goal.

"These innovative projects will not only benefit the communities they serve, by reducing emissions and providing low-cost heating that helps to drive down energy bills, but also support the nation's push for greater energy security and independence.

"They form part of our energy revolution - creating hundreds of new jobs for our ever-expanding green economy".

The full list of projects to be funded is:

Bradford Energy Limited - £20m to build an air source heat pump heat network

Cornwall Council - £22m to develop the Langarth Deep Geothermal Heat Network

East Riding of Yorkshire Council - £12m to create the new Goole District Energy Network

Rotherham Energy Limited - £25m to build the new Rotherham Energy Network

Kirklees Council - £8.2m to create the Huddersfield District Energy Network

East London Energy - £1.76m to expand the heat network to supply more homes in and around the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford

University of Reading - £2.1m to help decarbonise its Whiteknights Campus, currently powered by a combined heat and power-led district heating network.

