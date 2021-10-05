Green Hornet’s Black Beauty And The Machine Behind The Legend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The car was the best part of the whole thing.

Bruce Lee was an inspirational figure within the world of martial arts and that of movies and television. The latter example is particularly impactful as it gave kids around the globe the knowledge that you could come from nothing in a land that you don't know, and you can make a name for yourself with grit and determination. One television show that made an exceptionally long-lasting impact on the youth of America and China was "The Green Hornet," also known as "The Kato Show" in his nation of origin. Today, we're going to look at the car that gained a reputation for giving the show an extra flare and achieving a personality of its own with our man Kato behind the wheel.

While the "Black Beauty" has undergone quite a few changes, the car took its final form as a glorious 1966 Chrysler Imperial, which sported the classic Mopar power that we all know and love today. Under the hood was a gigantic 413 ci V8, typically used in the higher-priced model cars of the time and some heavier-duty trucks. Mounted onto the hood are a set of .30 cal browning machine guns that quickly work any bad guys that the crime-fighting pair may encounter. Helping along this weaponized brutality is the retractable missile launchers, door guns, and what was described by the 2011 movie as "some Ben Hurst s**t!".

Kato and the car quickly became bonded as two parts of a more significant character as he drove the car like a wild horse through the crowded streets of Detroit with ease. Of course, this focus on Kato's connection with the car made it a completely new being and quickly became one of the main focuses of the show. That excellent vehicle was the icing on top of the cake and a symbol of everything for which Bruce Lee and his character Kato stood—handling every situation with grace, working hard for the greater good, and showing off.

