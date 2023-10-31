‘Green’ investing was once in vogue – now it’s all falling apart

Not long ago, the investment world was gripped by green fever. But a mere two years after “sustainable” funds were thrust into the mainstream, investors and asset managers alike are turning their backs on the once-booming trend.

Nearly £2.5bn has flowed out of funds focused on environmental, social and governance issues (ESG) since May, according to data from global funds network Calastone.

The S&P Global Clean Energy Index, a measure of companies investing in renewable energy, is also down more than 25pc over the past year due to soaring interest rates which have increased borrowing costs.

By comparison, the S&P 500 Energy Index, which tracks the broader energy industry including oil companies, is up 2pc over the same period of time.

As demand has fallen, the asset managers who once sung ESG’s praises are backing off. Only 102 new sustainable funds were launched in the most recent quarter of 2023 – down from almost 350 at the peak in 2021.

Meanwhile, in Europe – by far the biggest sustainable funds market – the number of funds adding “ESG” to their names has plummeted amid mounting concerns over “greenwashing”.

The end of the ESG boom?

ESG hit its peak in 2021. A record £537bn flowed into sustainable funds globally, up from £449bn in 2020, according to data from analysts Refinitiv.

The DIY investment boom was one reason for this surge in demand. Lockdown restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic freed up time and money for swathes of young people, who decided to try their hand at investing for the first time.

Many of these younger investors did not want to put money into companies that generated a profit without also considering the impact of their corporate policies on the wider world.

The corporate world spied an opportunity, according to Peter Hargreaves , founder of Britain’s biggest stock broker Hargreaves Lansdown. “There are three things that guide fund managers: ‘what can we sell most of? What can we sell most of? What can we sell most of?’”, he says.

From late 2020 until the start of 2023, more than 200 new sustainable funds were launched every quarter, according to investment researchers Morningstar.

Laith Khalaf, of stockbroker AJ Bell, says that the sector was bolstered by the flush of capital. “Three years ago ESG was everywhere, fund groups were launching new products and marketing them like crazy, and the saturation point was probably found pretty quickly.

“All that money flowing in helped ESG funds perform well, attracting more cash from those who follow fund performance tables. After that initial gold rush, ESG funds are now part of the furniture and having to fight hard for inflows like all other sectors.”

In the year to February, the UK All Companies funds sector was up 3.12pc, while the sustainable equivalent funds from the sector were down 0.27pc, according to brokers Interactive Investor.

Many of the stocks in ESG funds are often in growth-oriented sectors, such as technology, which thrived in the era of low-cost borrowing leading up to 2021 – but have struggled in today’s world of surging interest rates.

Jock Glover, of research firm Square Mile, says: “When inflation started rising strongly, and central banks subsequently started raising interest rates, those growth stocks underperformed some of the old economy stocks, such as oil and mining, which many of those funds would naturally avoid.”

Renewable energy stocks and funds have been hit especially hard – and investors have voted with their feet.

Morningstar recently published a report on 1,400 funds with a climate-related mandate, representing nearly 20pc of the global sustainable funds market.

Surprisingly, despite the gloomy outlook, in the last 18 months, the assets in these funds have surged 30pc to $534bn (£439bn) thanks “to continued flows and product development”.

However, most of that growth has been captured in “climate transition” funds. These are funds which invest in firms which “consider climate change in their business strategy”.

A peek under the hood shows that some of the most common firms in climate transition funds are Alphabet, BMW, L’Oreal and Mastercard.

This is opposed to climate solution funds, where some of the main holdings are clean tech firms and renewable energy companies like SolarEdge Tech, Orsted and Enphase Energy.

The absence of any one clear definition for “ESG” has long been a source of confusion for those who want to invest in sustainable funds.

One firm might be classed as “ESG” because it produces very few carbon emissions, even though – on the face of it – it has no apparent “green” credentials. Another might be developing green technology but has highly carbon-intensive operations.

In the first half of 2021, so-called climate solution funds sold in the UK were the most popular fund, attracting almost $16bn of inflows, whereas “climate transition” funds attracted $13bn.

However, in the first half of 2023, climate transitions outpaced all other types of climate funds, pulling in $9bn.

Climate solution funds attracted just $430m and clean energy funds pulled in $1.28bn, down from $9.24bn in the same period in 2021.

Hortense Bioy, of Morningstar, said: “Transition funds have attracted most of the new money in this corner of the market as they are typically used as substitutes for core allocation.

“This is unlike clean energy/clean tech funds, which are niche products. And these have suffered from poor performance in recent years.”

Proponents of ESG argue that investors are endangering their future wealth by shunning clean energy investments.

The International Energy Agency, a policy analyst, said in October that fossil fuel demand will peak in 2030, with the “phenomenal rise of clean energy technologies such as solar, wind, electric cars” reshaping how the world is powered.

Morningstar, meanwhile, forecasts that renewable energy generation will triple by 2032.

But Mr Hargreaves believes attracting investors back to ESG will be no easy task. “There will have to be considerable publicity and research showing how companies with ESG responsibilities are less likely to get into trouble and can produce good returns,” he says.

Investors wake up to greenwashing

Recent poor performance is not the only thing driving investors away from sustainable funds.

Greenwashing, where firms make misleading sustainability-related claims about their investment practices, has severely dented investors’ trust in ESG.

A recent survey by the Association of Investment Companies, a trade body, found that the proportion of investors who are concerned about greenwashing has risen from 48pc in 2021 to 63pc in 2023.

It is only in the last few years that regulators are beginning to clamp down on firms making sustainable claims they cannot back up.

In Europe – by far the biggest and most diverse sustainable funds market – the number of funds adding “ESG” to their names has fallen sharply following a regulator crackdown.

The EU’s “Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation” seeks to improve transparency within the sector and end greenwashing by requiring firms to classify their funds as “Article 6”, “8” or “9”.

So-called Article 6 funds are not promoted as ESG, Article 8 funds promote ESG characteristics but do not have them as an objective, whereas Article 9 funds must have a sustainable goal.

Last summer the European Securities and Markets Authority, the regulator, specified that Article 9 funds could only contain sustainable investments.

Over 300 funds were subsequently downgraded from Article 9 to Article 8 in late 2022 and early 2023, according to research firm Square Mile.

We could see the same pattern repeated in the UK, where so far, few ESG funds have launched or changed their names as fund managers brace themselves for the introduction of similar rules.

Mr Glover says: “The feedback I am getting from the asset managers that I talk to, is that in many instances they are waiting for more clarity [on the incoming rules] before either changing or launching new funds.”

Emma Wall, of Hargreaves Lansdown, says: “The asset management industry is currently reconsidering how it communicates its ESG credentials – including fund naming structures and disclosures – in anticipation of [the rules], due by the end of the year.”

The introduction of these “Sustainability Disclosure Requirements” rules should make it easier for investors to ensure their chosen funds reflect their values.

However, the UK regulator may need to go much further, as the sector remains vulnerable to misleading claims.

To label a fund as ESG, companies are reliant on data from index providers. They typically pay between $220,000 (£181,400) and $480,000 (£395,800) for a sustainability rating, according to sustainability advice company ERM.

There have been growing calls for regulation of the booming ESG ratings industry.

The European Commission has said it is concerned that an ESG ratings provider offering consulting services to help firms improve their ESG score and charging firms to display their score could represent a conflict of interest.

The Financial Conduct Authority, the City watchdog, has introduced a voluntary code of conduct for ESG ratings providers – but there is not yet formal regulation in the sector.

ERM also found that fund managers are increasingly using their own in-house ratings. “[Fund managers] frequently use the data gathered by ESG ratings providers as data inputs into in-house ESG ratings, which gives them more control over the factors affecting their final ‘scoring’ of an entity,” according to ERM’s Mark Lee.

Several large asset managers are in the process of building their own ratings system in order to have the same measurement and scoring system for all of their portfolio companies, he adds.

Claudia Gray, of the non-profit ShareAction, says: “Data that is collected in-house is not in itself a bad thing as long as it comes from robust and appropriate sources. We are pushing for asset managers to be transparent about the data they use and to disclose it fully.”

