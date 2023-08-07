Green kidnapping, carjacking suspect pleads not guilty to 6 felonies

A 44-year-old man accused of carjacking two vehicles last week in Green Township — including one with three children inside — pleaded not guilty to six felony charges during a Saturday hearing, according to court documents.

Mark Carlson pleaded not guilty to four second-degree felonies including three counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery, according to court documents. He also pleaded not guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing or eluding an officer, both fourth-degree felonies.

Carjacking, kidnapping: Vehicle carjacked in Green with 3 kids inside; Cuyahoga Falls man arrested, deputy hurt

The court gave him a $500,000 cash bond, court documents state. He is to have no contact with the victims.

He was originally scheduled to be arraigned in Barberton Municipal Court Friday morning but he reportedly refused to leave his cell in the Summit County Jail.

Kidnapping and two carjackings

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said Carlson's spree of carjackings began in Akron late Thursday afternoon when he took a vehicle and drove it to South Arlington Road in Green, where it ran out of gas.

Carlson, whose head and neck are covered with tattoos, then went to the BP Station in the 3100 block of South Arlington Road where he unsuccessfully attempted to steal a second vehicle, police said.

He then ran to the nearby Taco Bell where authorities say he carjacked another vehicle.

The female driver fought Carlson but he drove off with her three children ages 2, 5 and 6, law enforcement officials said. Before fleeing south on Interstate 77, he let the two older children out.

According to deputies, he stopped at a Circle K on Massillon Road and removed the 2-year-old from the vehicle at 5:48 p.m., according to Barberton Municipal Court documents.

After pursuit with sheriff's units, Carlson abandoned the vehicle at Shelby Avenue and Evers Street on North Hill near Cuyahoga Street and Memorial Parkway, officials said.

Story continues

With the help of Akron police, deputies arrested Carlson in a wooded area, authorities said. One deputy was injured in the apprehension and taken to a hospital by the Akron Fire Department.

The extent of the injuries to the deputy was not released.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Suspect in Thursday's Green kidnapping, carjacking pleads not guilty