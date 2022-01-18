Green Lantern Solar Elevates Scott Buckley to President, Bolsters Leadership Team to Drive Market Expansion

Waterbury, VT --News Direct-- Green Lantern Solar

Green Lantern Solar, a leading renewable energy development and finance company focusing on commercial-scale solar PV and energy storage systems, today announced Scott Buckley has been named President. Previously Vice President of Finance, Buckley will lead the company in anticipation of its ongoing, accelerating growth.

Buckley will guide the company’s growth strategy as it continues to provide comprehensive turn-key, commercial-scale solar solutions to schools, municipalities, businesses and healthcare organizations in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. To date, Green Lantern Solar has developed more than 100 solar and solar+storage projects that annually produce approximately 75 gigawatt-hours of clean, renewable solar electricity.

“A highly respected member of the Green Lantern Solar team and industry visionary, Buckley is the right leader to guide the company as we expand beyond our “home” market of Vermont,” said Luke Shullenberger, Principal Founder and CEO, Green Lantern Solar. “His financial acumen and deep commitment to a clean energy economy and how we can lead the energy transition are pivotal to our future. We know his impact will be immediate as we continue our strong momentum into 2022 and scale quickly to bring more solar to customers.”

“I look forward to taking Green Lantern Solar to new heights in our quest to make a positive impact on the clean energy economy one solar array at a time,” said Buckley. “This includes growing our current markets, strategically expanding nationally, and continuing to provide our customers with unparalleled savings and the opportunity to reach their sustainability goals.”

Buckley is a seasoned management professional who has held executive positions at ENPRO Environmental and Keller Williams Vermont. He also previously served as a board member for the Vermont Environmental Consortium.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and a master’s degree from Harvard University.

Over the last 12 months, Green Lantern Solar has added several key members to the leadership team, including David Carpenter. Esq., General Counsel; Derek Cypher, Director of Operations & Maintenance; Weston Martin, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Geoff Sparrow, P.E, Vice President of Development.

About Green Lantern Solar

Green Lantern Solar is a vertically integrated regional renewable energy development company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. Green Lantern works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management. For more information, https://www.greenlanternsolar.com/, on LinkedIn and @GrnLntrnSolar on Twitter.

