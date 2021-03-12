Green leader faces backlash after claiming Royal scandals mean Scotland should ditch The Queen

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Sanderson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in 2018 - &#xa0;WPA Pool/Getty
Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in 2018 - WPA Pool/Getty

The Scottish Greens have been accused of indulging in “pathetic politics” after claiming allegations of racism within the Royal family showed the monarchy should be scrapped in an independent Scotland.

Patrick Harvie, the party’s co-leader, said “serious questions” had been raised “about the attitudes and values of the Royal family” following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He claimed that the monarchy would “hold back” an independent Scotland and said the revelations from Harry and Meghan, as well as “other recent scandals”, served as a reminder “that the monarchy itself is an outdated, discredited and totally undemocratic institution."

In the TV interview, Meghan and Prince Harry said a royal had expressed concern over "how dark" their son Archie's skin might be.

Mr Harvie added: “The idea that any family has the right to such status based on hereditary titles and unearned wealth would hold Scotland back, and it’s not one that the Scottish Greens will ever support.

“Their shooting and hunting estates can be put to better use serving the local communities and creating more jobs.”

A spokesman for the Greens said that how Royal estates in Scotland could be taken over would be “a decision for after independence” but that the party’s believed councils should have powers of compulsory purchase for “land not being put to productive use.”

Mr Harvie, a long-serving MSP, is seen as an influential figure in Scotland as the parliamentary arithmetic at Holyrood means the SNP often rely on the Greens, who also back independence, to support them in votes.

&#xa0;The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey - Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey - Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA

The SNP officially backs retaining the monarchy if Scotland was to become independent, although many of its prominent parliamentarians are ardent Republicans.

Murdo Fraser, the Scottish Tory MSP, said the monarchy was “one of our most loved and respected institutions” and accused Mr Harvie of “indulging in the most pathetic type of politics in a shameless bid to pander to republican voters who might be tempted to vote for his party.”

Opinion polls generally show that a majority of Scots support the monarchy, although the institution is less popular than it is in other parts of the UK.

Mr Fraser added: “The vast majority of Scots will recognise this patronising attempt to woo the electorate and see right through the Greens' illogical nonsense. The benefits of having a constitutional monarchy as opposed to an elected politician as head of state are overwhelming.

“Patrick Harvie would be best served by actually focusing on environmental matters for once rather than spending his time obsessing about getting rid of the Royal Family.”

Recommended Stories

  • What Commonwealth countries are saying about Harry and Meghan's racism claim

    The claim that someone in the Royal Family was concerned about the colour of Archie's skin has led to new calls for the end of the monarchy's role in Commonwealth countries.

  • Prince Harry says his family 'cut him off': Who gets security in the Royal Family?

    Prince Harry says he lost financial support from his family after moving to Canada.

  • Frozen Yogurt Shop Gets a Sales Boost After Meghan Markle Name-Checked Them to Oprah

    The Duchess of Sussex briefly mentioned she was once employed at the Los Angeles chain Humphrey Yogart as a teenager in her interview with Winfrey on Sunday.

  • Kanye West Was Reportedly 'Not Willing' to 'Compromise' in Their Marriage

    Kim Kardashian is allegedly "disappointed" they couldn't make it work.

  • Meghan Markle’s Revelation About Crying Incident Was ‘Not to Disparage’ Kate Middleton (Exclusive)

    A source tells ET that Meghan Markle’s revelation about Kate Middleton making her cry was ‘not to disparage the Duchess of Cambridge.’ The source adds: ‘it was simply to highlight how differently they were treated.’ Royal expert Katie Nicholl says that following Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, Prince William is ‘really upset’ that the incident has been made public.

  • Police referral could put Cuomo accuser before detectives much sooner than AG's office

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's alleged mistreatment of women became a more immediate legal problem Thursday as the Albany Police Department got involved in the case.Why it matters: A separate review by Attorney General Letitia James is still in its infancy, but the referral to local authorities by the New York State Police and Cuomo's own staff could put his latest accuser before detectives — and much more quickly.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNew York State Assembly Democrats also agreed Thursday to launch an impeachment investigation.The Times Union reported Wednesday that a woman claimed Cuomo groped her last year at the Executive Mansion in Albany, where he lives.The woman did not file a report with local authorities, but the State Police and governor's own legal counsel referred the matter to them after her account was published.A spokesperson for the Albany Police Department said the woman had not met with investigators, but the department had been in contact with her attorney.The mounting legal pressure comes as Cuomo faces growing political pressure, with the impeachment decision and the National Organization for Women and 59 Democratic state lawmakers separately calling on him to resign.The newspaper that reported the latest case, the Times Union of Albany, also urged the governor to resign last weekend.The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office also are investigating Cuomo over allegations his office underreported nursing home deaths linked to the coronavirus.Flashback: Cuomo said Sunday "there's no way I resign" over the allegations he then confronted.He said doing so would disenfranchise voters and be "anti-democratic."The Associated Press reported that Cuomo told New York's Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on Sunday that state lawmakers would have to impeach him to remove him from office.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Queen and family criticized for their response to accusations made by Prince Harry and Meghan

    The royal family is facing backlash after Prince Harry's and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, interview with Oprah. But Prince William is defending his family after he told journalists that the royals are "very much not a racist family." Holly Williams reports.

  • Christine Chiu Teases an Even Bigger "Bomb" Drop in Season 2 of 'Bling Empire'

    We are so ready for a second installment of the show. 🙌

  • Obsessed with the Viral Hill House Nap Dress? We Found Under-$40 Dupes on Amazon

    Put your sweats and leggings away for the season.

  • Buccaneers, Tom Brady agree to contract extension

    The Buccaneers and Tom Brady have agreed to a contract extension, keeping the QB in Tampa through 2022. The move saves the Buccaneers $19 million in cap space this year. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the team last year, throwing 40 TD passes in the regular season

  • Instead of new death penalty options, SC should address issues like income inequality

    In a nation calling for much needed reform, equal treatment, and a legitimate voice, South Carolina is, and has been, directing its efforts in the wrong direction.

  • Close EU scrutiny of Brexit hubs to continue indefinitely, says regulator

    Close scrutiny of UK financial firms' European Union outposts will continue indefinitely, the bloc's securities watchdog said, as regulators begin a round of new checks on how they are operating. Hundreds of trading and investment firms from the City of London have set up shop in the EU to avoid disrupting business with the bloc by relocating staff and assets. The costly investment was vindicated by an UK-EU trade deal that left UK financial services largely cut off from the continent after Britain left the EU's orbit on Dec. 31.

  • Renault to Sell $1.4 Billion Daimler Stake, Maintain Partnership

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA has sold its stake in Daimler AG for 1.14 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to secure funds for its turnaround efforts after a record annual loss.The French carmaker exited its entire 1.5% holding in Daimler, according to a statement Friday. Renault divested its shares via a placement at 69.50 euros a piece.Proceeds from the sale will allow Renault to “accelerate the financial de-leveraging of its automotive activity,” the company said. Renault and Daimler have said their industrial partnership that dates back more than a decade will continue.Renault warned investors last month of another challenging year following a worse-than-expected 8 billion-euro annual net loss. Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo’s daily battles to secure enough semiconductors to keep plants open are complicating his attempt to steer the company out of the rut it’s been in since long-time leader Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in late 2018.Timely ExitDaimler shares have surged since the Mercedes-Benz maker announced plans early last month to spin off its truck unit. The stock closed Wednesday at a three-year high, valuing the company at 77.1 billion euros.Renault informed Daimler in advance of its plan to offload its holding, a spokesperson for the German carmaker said. BNP Paribas SA and HSBC Holdings Plc are advising on the sale, according to people familiar with the matter.Cashing in its stake in Daimler allows Renault to pay down debt and protect credit ratings that have been assigned a negative outlook by Moody’s Investors Service, Standard & Poor’s and others.In January, de Meo laid out plans to gradually restore profit margins to pre-pandemic levels and generate a cumulative total of about 3 billion euros of cash by 2023. The company aims to bring in more than double that amount by 2025.Another EraRenault and Daimler’s cross-shareholding and partnership originated in 2010 under then-CEOs Ghosn and Dieter Zetsche. The two regularly hosted joint press conferences at car shows before Japanese police arrested Ghosn in late 2018 on suspicion of financial misconduct. Zetsche stepped down from Daimler the following year.There may be less strategic rationale for the tie-up to continue. Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius laid out plans in October to put less emphasis on volume and take Mercedes more upscale to boost profits.The two companies’ past collaboration included working together on Smart ForTwo and Renault Twingo small cars. In early 2019, Daimler announced plans to team up with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, its largest shareholder, to form a joint venture and transform Smart into an all-electric brand based in China.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Florida Man Thinks Everyone Should Thank Him For Their “Beautiful” Vaccinations

    Donald Trump is many things, but he isn’t a fan of accountability. He will probably never take responsibility for the 400,000 Americans who died from COVID-19 under his leadership; he will never take responsibility for pushing his supporters to protest stay-at-home restrictions and, later, storm the Capitol in a deadly attack. But he would like to take responsibility for the U.S.’s “beautiful” vaccine rollout — even though governors were calling his distribution plan “a deception on a national scale” at the time of his exit from office. Since Trump was banned from Twitter, he has taken to sharing his thoughts the old-fashioned way: via 50-word comments written on DIY presidential letterheads. On Wednesday, the office of the former president issued the following statement: “I hope that everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!” Enter: the internet reactions. 👁👄👁i hope everyone. r e m e m b e r s— David Mack (@davidmackau) March 10, 2021 This is the most asinine thing I’ve ever read, but I love that he’s relegated to ‘tweeting’ on a letterhead pic.twitter.com/F4EADOfrHb— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) March 11, 2021 the kind of statement that you’d expect from a true former poster pic.twitter.com/Z0FRZI40Ru— keyvan (کیوان) (@islamphobiacow) March 11, 2021 There is a lot we’ll remember about how Trump’s actions impacted the COVID-19 crisis in America, but this isn’t one of them. Thanks to his administration’s delayed reaction and long list of lies which led many Americans to believe the virus did not exist (or wasn’t life-threatening), the U.S. accounted for nearly 1 in 5 COVID-related deaths worldwide by 2021. Employees and experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that they were “muzzled” under Trump, who attempted to discredit their advice and findings about the virus and the vaccine. “Why would you bench the CDC, the greatest fighting force of infectious disease in the world? Why would you call Tony Fauci a disaster?” asked medical historian Dr. Howard Markel. “It just doesn’t make sense.” Trump’s actions didn’t improve America’s overall vaccine distribution, either. In January, health officials and governors slammed the Trump Administration for repeatedly promising that they had a (nonexistent) national stockpile of vaccines. With this in mind — and after receiving a go-ahead from Trump’s camp — state leaders expanded eligibility and then panicked. “I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wrote at the time. “Oregon’s seniors, teachers, all of us, were depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us.” Even Trump himself has been undecided about whether or not he wants to take credit for the country’s vaccine rollout: When he was actually in charge, he was very quick to say we shouldn’t thank him for America’s distribution. On December 29, when it became apparent that the U.S. would fall short of its goal to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of the year, Trump tweeted, “The Federal Government has distributed the vaccines to the states. Now it is up to the states to administer. Get moving!” In case this wasn’t enough of a reminder: Trump was also the only living president who didn’t appear in a recent ad campaign designed to inspire trust in the vaccine — which is weird because, now that he isn’t in office, can’t tweet, and doesn’t have to deal with that pesky impeachment process, he clearly seems to have a lot of time on his hands. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Cuomo Should Be Held Accountable By His Own PartyStacey Dash Is Sorry For Being A RepublicanCandace Owens Praised Trump For Being Transphobic

  • EU Governments Are Bracing for More Covid Vaccine Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union governments are bracing for further possible delays in the distribution of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid vaccine after a warning from the European Commission that the manufacturer remains a problem, according to a diplomatic note seen by Bloomberg.Astra Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said last month the company would look at tapping international supply chains to make up for some of the shortfall, including production in the U.S. It’s revised its delivery schedule multiple times, most recently committing to 40 million doses this quarter and 180 million in the second from an earlier goal of about 280 million across both periods.But at a meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday, diplomats were told by senior EU officials that Astra continues to be “problematic.” They also heard that Johnson & Johnson, which could get market authorization from the European Medicines Agency on Thursday, has yet to provide a delivery schedule for its vaccine.Also on Thursday, the EU said it was extending its vaccine export control mechanism to the end of June from mid-March, citing “persistent delays” in some deliveries.On J&J, the EU had said in January that under the contract, the company would fill and finish a portion of its EU supply in the U.S., prompting concerns among some governments. The EU said at the time that it didn’t expect this to impact deliveries.This week the commission told diplomats that it was looking into the possibility of finding some of that fill-finish capacity in other third countries as it wasn’t readily available in the EU, according to the note of the meeting.Spokespeople for J&J and Astra declined to comment.In a separate development, Denmark joined several other European countries in suspending the use of Astra’s shot in what it said was a precautionary move amid concerns over potentially dangerous side effects.A spokesman for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to allay fears about the safety of the shot. “The important message is that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine remains safe, remains effective,” Jamie Davies told reporters on Thursday. The EU diplomatic note added that Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Joe Biden committed to coordinating on Covid-19, including on supply chains, in a call last week.But EU officials were told that there won’t be an immediate fix for deliveries via the U.S. The White House has said it will focus on inoculating Americans first.The EU has purchased 200 million doses of the J&J vaccine, with an option for 200 million more. Deliveries were expected to begin in early April, but officials are now bracing for delays, two people with knowledge of the process said earlier this week.According to a draft of Italy’s latest vaccination plan, dated March 10 and seen by Bloomberg, the country expects to receive about 7 million doses of the J&J vaccine in the second quarter and almost 16 million in the third. A government official who asked not to be named said the expected schedule could be subject to change. Italy is so far the only EU country to have used the bloc’s export authorization mechanism to block a vaccine shipment.At Wednesday’s meeting, EU diplomats heard that delivery of the Moderna and Pfizer Inc. vaccines for this quarter remain on track, and an agreement reached with Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE for the supply of four million more doses should start reaching member states in the next two weeks.The diplomatic note adds that member states remain concerned about vaccine production and delivery, and a number of ambassadors called on the EU to strengthen its surveillance of delivery schedules and to keep governments in the loop on efforts to increase production capacity.The number of shots sent by manufacturers to 29 countries in the bloc and wider European Economic Area now totals 54.2 million, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control that covers data through March 7. The total number of doses administered stands at 42.6 million.According to the ECDC, 8.2% of adults have received one shot of the vaccine, with 3.7% being fully vaccinated.(Updates with ECDC figures in the final two paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Molson Coors Says Cyberattack Hits Shipments, Brewery Operations

    Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP), one of the world's largest beer makers, has warned that a cyberattack is impacting shipments in addition to brewery operations and production. The Chicago-based global beverage company disclosed the attack in a Securities and Exchange Commission Filing on Thursday, saying it caused a systems outage. The Toronto Star, citing sources close to the company, reported that it was a ransomware attack. "Although the company is actively managing this cybersecurity incident, it has caused and may continue to cause a delay or disruption to parts of the company's business, including its brewery operations, production and shipments," the company said in the filing. Molson Coors did not provide details about what happened, but said it has "engaged leading forensic information technology firms and legal counsel to assist the company's investigation." While the company isn't disclosing the type of incident, it has the hallmarks of a ransomware attack. Hackers can demand sums running into the millions of dollars in exchange for restoring access to systems, and increasingly a promise to never leak stolen data. Ransomware gangs often leverage access to companies systems to target customers and partners, including transportation and logistics providers. Another global alcoholic beverage giant, Campari Group, was targeted in a ransomware attack in 2020. Molson Coors produces dozens of beer brands, including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Blue Moon and Molson Canadian. Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak Canada's fast-approaching ELD mandate won't be enforced — at first CSX probes ‘security incident' as hackers leak data Inside a ransomware attack on a small trucking company See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIs Air Cargo Really A Bargain Right Now?UPS Needs To Play Weekend Warrior To Catch Up To FedEx© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • £80bn for equipment to be revealed in defence review with tanks, jets, drones and hovering munitions

    Britain’s military is to get an £80 billion upgrade as the Government announces a modernisation drive this month to get the Armed Forces ready for the wars of the future. The Telegraph understands that is roughly what will be invested in improving military equipment over the next four years. The total over the next decade could get close to £200 billion. More than a hundred aging Challenger 2 tanks will get new turrets, guns, sensors and engines, becoming more deadly in the battlefield, while new frigates are being acquired. The cap on the number of nuclear warheads Britain can stockpile will increase from around 180, this newspaper has learned, ending a decades-long drive to cut stocks. There is also a new push underway to acquire what are called loitering munitions, sometimes dubbed “kamikaze drones”, which can hover around a target before donating. There has been alarm that hostile nations like Russia and Iran have been using such munitions, which are a cross between cruise missiles and armed drones. One senior government source said: “Technology has proliferated, that’s what we should worry about. Everyone from terrorists to other nations have modern equipment and killer drones.” The moves form part of a major rethink of Britain’s defence, foreign policy and security outlook, with results to be revealed in two Government documents over the coming fortnight. The first, the UK Integrated Review, will be published on Tuesday. It will map out what the Prime Minister’s ‘Global Britain’ vision means in practice, including a tilt to the Indo-Pacific. The second, the Defence Command Paper, will come out March 22. It will reveal a major modernisation plan for the Armed Forces seen as long overdue by defence chiefs. The proposals will include cuts to troop numbers and the scaling back of so-called “legacy platforms”, which are parts of the military that have been prominent since the 20th century. Government figures have stressed that such changes should be seen as “retirements” rather than “cuts”, given the overall Ministry of Defence budget is increasing. "To modernise some things have to be retired. Otherwise the musket would still be on the field," a senior government source said. The changes will affect all branches of the Armed Forces, the Army, Royal Navy, RAF, and Strategic Command, which oversees cyber attacks. The focus on so-called kamikaze drones reflects how rapidly combat is changing in the battlefield, with nations - including adversaries - increasingly investing in them. A senior defence source said: "We’re seeing them used all over the place. How to counter the capability and how to use it are two things there is a lot of interest in." The UK Integrated Review is understood to be around 100 pages long and entitled "Global Britain in a Competitive Age". How government is preparing for wars of the future Boris Johnson has billed the integrated review into Britain’s foreign, defence and security policy as the most radical overhaul of the nation's posture since the end of the Cold War. The review will be published on Tuesday, while on March 22 a “defence command” paper will set out the Government’s plan for a generational modernisation of the Armed Forces. The Prime Minister unveiled a £16.5 billion funding uplift for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) over the next four years at the spending review last November to fund the strategy. The challenge for Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, and the service chiefs, has been to balance pouring cash into upgrading legacy platforms with investment in cutting-edge military technologies.

  • Europe's drug regulator has recommended the EU authorize Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

    Europe's medicine regulating agency has recommended the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

  • The fighting over California's top job has begun — among Republicans

    The shrunken California Republican Party is hoping to revive its fortunes by capitalizing on coronavirus discontent to unseat Newsom.

  • UN says Ebola in Guinea may be linked to 2014 outbreak

    A top official at the World Health Organization said that a genetic analysis of the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Guinea suggests it may have been sparked by a survivor of the devastating West Africa epidemic that ended five years ago. At a press briefing in Geneva, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan described the results of the genetic sequencing of the virus in Guinea as “quite remarkable.” Scientists in Africa and Germany posted their results on a virology website on Friday, concluding that the current Ebola virus sickening people in Guinea is extremely similar to the virus that sparked the widespread West Africa outbreak that began in 2014.