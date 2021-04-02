Exclusive: Green light for vaccinated Britons to take overseas holidays

Charles Hymas
·5 min read
Boris Johnson is expected to signal that, when foreign travel is opened up, restrictions will be based on a traffic light system - Hollie Adams/AFP Pool
Boris Johnson is expected to signal that, when foreign travel is opened up, restrictions will be based on a traffic light system - Hollie Adams/AFP Pool
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter

Vaccinated Britons would avoid Covid tests and quarantine under government plans to allow foreign summer holidays.

Boris Johnson is expected to signal on Monday that, when foreign travel is opened up, restrictions will be based on a traffic light system under which countries are rated red, amber or green according to their risk based on vaccination levels, Covid rates and prevalence of variants.

All travellers returning to the UK will be expected to have pre-departure Covid tests irrespective of their vaccination status under proposals drawn up by the Government's global travel taskforce.

However, The Telegraph understands that those who have been fully vaccinated with two jabs could need fewer tests after visiting low-risk countries. They may not have to quarantine for 10 days on return from medium-risk countries including popular Mediterranean destinations.

"For amber countries, you would remove home quarantine. The debate is whether there will be any testing required instead of quarantine," said a government source.

Details of how a vaccination certificate for travel could work are unlikely to be announced until the taskforce publishes its report on April 12. However, Mr Johnson hinted at the role of vaccinations on Thursday when he said: "There's definitely going to be a world in which international travel will use vaccine passports."

So far, 4,948,635 people in the UK have been fully vaccinated, with a record 435,177 second doses having been given on April 1. To date, 31,301,267 first doses have been given.

How many people have been vaccinated in the UK?
How many people have been vaccinated in the UK?

Ministers are understood to be aiming to end the current ban on non-essential travel on May 17 and replace it with the traffic light system, but final decisions will depend on a further review of the risks as Europe battles a third Covid wave and struggles with low vaccination rates.

The number of countries on the "green list" for quarantine-free travel could initially be limited to as few as 12, with just a handful in Europe – as revealed by The Telegraph earlier this week – and a wider opening of travel delayed until July or even August.

The plans, being considered by the Government's global travel taskforce, could see fully vaccinated holidaymakers returning from "green list" countries enter the UK without any tests on arrival provided that they have negative results from a pre-departure test.

In contrast, unvaccinated holidaymakers would need a further test on their return – most likely to be a cheaper rapid lateral flow test. Fully vaccinated travellers from "amber list" countries, including popular European destinations, may only need one further test on arrival before sidestepping the 10-day quarantine at home.

Unvaccinated holidaymakers, however, would still have to self-isolate at home for 10 days and have tests on days two and eight. Officials are considering whether they could be released earlier from quarantine if they test negative.

"Red list" countries rated as high risk because of Covid variants will still be subject to a travel ban, with any Britons returning from them required to quarantine in hotels at a cost of up to £1,750 per person with tests on days two and eight.

The 35 hotel quarantine &#39;red list&#39; countries
The 35 hotel quarantine 'red list' countries

Government sources said no final decisions had been taken and discussions were "fluid", meaning the plans could change. "We're not ruling anything out, but it's all still under review and nothing [is] decided yet," said a senior source.

Countries such as Greece, Cyprus and Croatia are already pledging to offer vaccinated Britons quarantine and test-free entry to their countries for the summer. The Foreign Office is leading talks with other governments to secure bilateral agreements for vaccinated travellers and testing regimes for other holidaymakers.

On Friday night, the US announced that vaccinated Americans would be free to travel abroad without the need for tests and could return without having to undergo quarantine in a mirror image of the scheme being considered by the UK.

It follows research by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which suggested that vaccinated people did not "carry the virus" and were unlikely to spread it to other people.

However, while urging families to follow the lockdown rules over the Easter weekend on Friday, Mr Johnson said Covid vaccines did not give "100 per cent protection" or "entirely reduce or remove the risk of transmission".

A senior source said ministers intended to maintain border checks of all arrivals' passenger locator forms to prevent abuses of the new traffic light system.

However, the move is likely to fuel criticism of a two-tier society that potentially discriminates against those who are not vaccinated. More than 70 Tory, Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs have criticised Mr Johnson over his plans for domestic vaccine certificates amid warnings that they risk creating a "checkpoint Britain".

Prof Robert West, a psychologist at University College London and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said the "balance of evidence is against" the widespread adoption of vaccine certificates. He said they could be discriminatory and give a false sense of security.

However, the moves on vaccinations will be welcomed by the travel industry. Paul Charles, the chief executive of consultancy The PC Agency, said: "Other governments have been telling Westminster that they will welcome fully jabbed British travellers with open arms.

"This is also a clever way for the Government to boost vaccine uptake, especially among younger people, which has been a hurdle in Israel. If you want to travel seamlessly, then get the full jab as soon as you're offered it."

Recommended Stories

  • Gwyneth Paltrow’s Sunscreen Info Is (Dangerous) Woo-Woo Nonsense

    In case you missed it, “Gwyneth Paltrow’s Guide to Everyday Skin Care and Wellness” is available on Vogue’s website. I get that it’s Vogue, and the whole point is luxury or whatever, but the whole thing is hilariously expensive and out of touch. I was truly amused in the first half. You want skin like []

  • Police officer killed after attacker rams car into barricade at Capitol building

    A U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed in an attack at the Capitol Friday afternoon. A second officer is injured. Shortly after 1 p.m., the unidentified suspect rammed his car into two officers before hitting a barricade at the Capitol building, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said. The suspect then exited the vehicle with a knife and lunged at an officer. An officer then shot the suspect, who died at a hospital. Two officers were transported to two different hospitals, where one died. No names have been released. The threat is no longer ongoing, Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said, and the investigation is in its early stages. Officials said the suspect was not on the radar of Capitol Police. No motive is known, though the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, but lawmakers were not inside as Congress is in recess. This is the second U.S. Capitol Police officer to die from line-of-duty injuries this year. Brian Sicknick died as a result of injuries incurred during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersBiden slams the door on ReaganismThe female price of male pleasure

  • Afternoon Observer | At Capitol, officer killed, suspect dead + Korean-owned convenience store was trashed in hate crime

    Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen. Here’s a wonky crime story to begin today’s newsletter before we dive into some major local and national news: A South Carolina man is accused of buying mowers and other power equipment using business accounts he backed with fake companies and bad checks. The man pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy charges in a scheme to defraud Lowe’s Home Improvement of more than $450,000. The scheme reportedly lasted from August 2019 to March 2020.

  • What transition looks like for trans youth, from puberty blockers to gender-affirming surgery

    Treatments like puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and gender-affirming surgeries are linked to lower rates of anxiety and depression.

  • Dodgers, Yankees lose as Covid looms over baseball openers

    The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees suffered opening defeats as Major League Baseball's 2021 season began Thursday under the shadow of Covid-19.

  • Eerily silent Paris CDG marks Easter without air travel rush

    Easter at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport typically starts two weeks early as extra staff are trained to cope with one of the busiest weekends of the year. On Friday, an eerie calm pervaded Europe's largest airport as France slides back into lockdown. Air France typically serves Tunis with 150-seat jets.

  • At least 48 people killed in Taiwan train accident

    At least 48 people died in Taiwan after a vehicle rolled down a hill and hit a passing train on Friday, causing it to partially derail outside a tunnel. Dozens of people were injured. The train had partially emerged from the tunnel, with many cars remaining inside. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted that emergency services "have been fully mobilized to rescue & assist the passengers & railway staff affected. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident." The accident occurred on the first day of the annual Tomb Sweeping Festival, a four-day religious festival when people return to their hometowns for family gatherings and to pay respects at their ancestors' graves. Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang said the Railways Administration would conduct checks on track lines to "prevent this from happening again." More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersBiden slams the door on ReaganismThe female price of male pleasure

  • Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and Philippines added to UK quarantine 'red list'

    Britons returning from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and the Philippines will have to go into hotel quarantine from next Friday in a move that will further deter any travel during the Easter school holidays. The four countries are to be added to England's "red list" of countries under a travel ban amid concerns about the spread of new Covid variants that could undermine the effectiveness of the vaccination programme. The restrictions require British arrivals to quarantine in a Government-approved hotel for 11 days at a cost of up to £1,750 per person. As well as a pre-departure test, they are tested for Covid on days two and eight of their self-isolation. It increases the number of "red list" countries – from which travellers are banned from entering Britain unless they are a British or Irish national or a resident in the UK – to 39.

  • Fully vaccinated people can travel safely within U.S., CDC says

    The CDC has a remedy for both spring fever and cabin fever in their updated traveling guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday gave people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 the green light to travel within the U.S. without getting tested or self-quarantining. They should, however, still wear a mask in public areas, avoid crowds, and practice personal hygiene. The rules for those who are partially vaccinated or not vaccinated have not changed. The new guidelines are based on studies of "real-world'' effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. The CDC estimates nearly 17 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, meaning they are two weeks out from their final dose of an FDA-approved vaccine. Friday's update is a major shift from earlier this week, when Walensky said she had a feeling of "impending doom." Walensky clarified Friday the CDC is "not recommending travel at this time." More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersBiden slams the door on ReaganismThe female price of male pleasure

  • Demi Lovato Recreated Her Overdose For a New Music Video, but Not Everyone's a Fan

    The video for "Dancing With the Devil" is an intimate look into her life-threatening night.

  • Capitol Police Officer Dead, Another Injured after Vehicle Attack; Suspect Fatally Shot

    A man drove a car into two Capitol Police officers outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, killing one and injuring the other before being fatally shot by authorities when he exited the vehicle holding what appeared to be a knife, the department’s chief said. Chief Yogananda Pittman said a person exited the vehicle with a knife and started lunging at officers, ignoring verbal commands. Police then opened fire, killing the suspect, she said. Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, said it did not appear that the suspect was known to either police department and that the incident “does not appear to be terrorism-related,” though officers will continue to investigate. The attacker has been identified as Noah Green, a 25-year-old Indiana man who identified himself as a follower of the Nation of Islam on his Facebook page, according to MSNBC’s Pete Williams. Police placed all U.S. Capitol buildings under lockdown on Friday as officers responded to reports that “someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers,” officials said. The lockdown has since been lifted. USCP said in a tweet earlier that officers were responding to the North Barricade vehicle-access point along Constitution Avenue. Correction: Constitution Avenue — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021 An alert sent to staff advised that no entry or exit would be permitted “due to an external security threat.” “You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover,” the alert said. 🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021 The incident occurred roughly 100 yards from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol at a security checkpoint that is used by senators and staff on weekdays, according to the AP. However, Congress is on recess this week. Fencing that had blocked vehicular traffic in the area was recently removed as the Capitol began to pare down the increased security that had been in place since the January 6 riots.

  • Lake Central students lead COVID-19 antibodies study testing hundreds of staff

    Three students from Lake Central High School are leading a groundbreaking COVID-19 antibodies study, testing hundreds of school staff.

  • Armie Hammer Drops Out of Broadway Play ‘The Minutes’

    Armie Hammer has dropped out of a Broadway production of the play “The Minutes,” which was written by Tracy Letts and was meant to reopen at the Steppenwolf Theatre in 2022. Hammer is leaving the project following accusations of sexual assault against him and as he is the suspect in a sexual assault investigation by the LAPD, claims which Hammer and his attorney have repeatedly denied. “I have loved every single second of working on ‘The Minutes’ with the family I made from Steppenwolf. But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family. Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production,” Hammer said in a statement posted to Broadway’s Best Shows. Also Read: Dan Stevens Replaces Armie Hammer in Starz's Watergate Series 'Gaslit' “Armie remains a valued colleague to all of us who have worked with him onstage and offstage on ‘The Minutes.’ We wish only the best for him and respect his decision,” the producing team of the show, led by Jeffrey Richards, said in a statement. “The Minutes” first premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2017, and the latest production was in previews in March before Broadway went dark. It was then announced that it would reopen in March 2022. The production is still on track for the 2021-2022 season. Hammer appeared in the original production alongside a cast that included Letts, Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton and Jeff Still. The show is directed by Anna D. Shapiro. “The Minutes” is about the inner workings of a city council meeting in a small town and how the worst vices surface after a newcomer starts to ask the wrong questions. Also Read: 'Diana: The Musical' Sets Broadway Return and Netflix Debut for October Hammer most recently was dropped from the film “The Billion Dollar Spy,” and he’s similarly been replaced in the Watergate series “Gaslit,” the Jennifer Lopez comedy “Shotgun Wedding” and the Paramount+ series based on the making of “The Godfather,” and he was also dropped by his agency WME. Hammer has been in a career crisis since the Instagram account House of Effie surfaced leaked messages that purported to detail his sex life, including an interest in cannibalism and rape fantasies. Hammer released a statement shortly after he dropped out of Lionsgate’s “Shotgun Wedding” amid the firestorm, vehemently denying the accusations. “I’m not responding to these bulls- claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that,” he previously said. Read original story Armie Hammer Drops Out of Broadway Play ‘The Minutes’ At TheWrap

  • Vaccinated Americans Can Travel Freely Without Having to Quarantine or Test for COVID-19, CDC Confirms

    Vaccinated travelers can now travel both domestically and internationally.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • Myanmar protesters defy crackdown, five killed; junta hunts critics

    Despite the killing of more than 550 people by the security forces since the Feb. 1 coup, protesters are coming out every day, often in smaller groups in smaller towns, to voice opposition to the reimposition of military rule. Security forces in the central town of Monywa, which has seen big protests day after days for weeks, fired on a crowd killing at least four people and wounding several, two media organisations said. "They started firing non-stop with both stun grenade and live rounds," the protester in Monywa, who declined to be identified, told Reuters via a messaging app.

  • India Covid: Maharashtra to go into lockdown unless cases fall

    Maharashtra's chief minister says the state's health system could soon become "inadequate".

  • Hostility and harassment against women and minorities increased with remote work during the pandemic

    A quarter of people, mainly women and nonbinary individuals, said they experienced an increase in gender-based harassment during the pandemic.

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • Dinosaur-killing asteroid strike gave rise to Amazon rainforest

    The asteroid that killed off the dinosaurs gave birth to tropical rainforests, a study suggests.