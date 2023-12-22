Green Line Extension night work to continue into 2024, MBTA says
The Green Line Extension ongoing regauging work, which began in late November and already required one extension, will now continue into 2024.
The Green Line Extension ongoing regauging work, which began in late November and already required one extension, will now continue into 2024.
Jason Fitz is joined by NFL Draft expert Connor Rogers as the duo do an early deep dive into the 2024 NFL Draft. Fitz and Connor spend some time discussing Connor's New York Jets and who's to blame for their utter failure of a season (Joe Douglas?) before diving into this year's loaded draft class. Fitz and Connor discuss the two uber-talent wide receivers, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye (and how the top three picks will shake out) and more before finishing off with a few of their favorite prospects to watch for in the first round. Later, Fitz is joined as always by the great Michael Lombardi to get a former GM's perspective on the latest stories around the NFL. Fitz and Michael go back and forth on the Buffalo Bills and whether they could still win the AFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins facing off this weekend in a battle of good-not-great and why Brock Purdy deserves the MVP award.
Major League Baseball voted to approve some rule changes Thursday.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
It was a jaw-dropping year for the space industry, and while we all know by now that progress isn’t linear, we feel pretty confident that 2024 will be even more astonishing. This year was tough for many space companies, and we aren’t trying to paper that over with our optimism. SpaceX had a landmark year this year, and not only because it executed nearly 100 launches of the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
We've picked the best meal delivery service for every taste.
A report claims the 2024 Buick Envista, originally meant to hit dealers this year has been delayed until the end of 2024 and will not offer Super Cruise.
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in.
The FTC is proposing changes to the COPPA to make it harder for tech companies to track and monetize children’s data.
With mortgage rates below 7% and home prices still elevated, here's what you need to know about buying a house this year.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
Here's a guide to tracking Santa's Christmas Eve journey from the North Pole to kids around the world.
Setting reasonable valuations will be key for successful 2024 retail IPOs.
Another weekly drop put the rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage at 6.67%, marking the eighth consecutive decline.
The 2025 Lexus UX 300h gets a new, fifth-generation hybrid system that delivers more power and better fuel economy, among other changes.
Google Chrome is getting new security and performance features. The web browser’s latest version (M12) upgrades Safety Check and Memory Saver while adding the ability to save tab groups.
Magnets FTW! Trick out your phone with these excellent power banks, car mounts, wallets and more.
The Warriors were +1800 to win the title before Green was suspended. Their odds are now at +4000.
Lockyer was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator device to prevent another incident.