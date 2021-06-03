What to do if your green-list holiday destination goes amber

Beachgoers make their way onto the sand at Falesia Beach in Vilamoura, Portugal - Bloomberg

If ministers decide on Thursday that - after only three weeks on the green list - Portugal could be downgraded to an amber rating, the implications for the travel industry and millions of holidaymakers would be dramatic. Many would have to change their holiday plans and tour operators and airlines would be hit by yet another financial and operational shock.

We have always known that there might be bumps in the road as travel restarted, but few expected that we risked such a dramatic policy shift quite so soon after international travel was opened on May 17.

Even if the news about Portugal turns out to be a false alarm, the mood music from the government suggests that it is looking more and more likely that we are facing a long uncertain summer.

As the Prime Minister said on Wednesday: “We’re going to try … to allow people to travel… but we’ve got to be cautious and we’ve got to continue to put countries on the red list, on the amber list, when that is necessary.”

He then added: “I want you to know we will have no hesitation in moving countries from the green list to the amber list to the red list, if we have to do so.”

In any case, we need to be prepared for unexpected shifts in policy and the first round of changes is made later on Thursday. Here is our guide to what to do if a shifting traffic light threatens your holiday this summer.

My destination has changed from green to amber. Will my package holiday be cancelled?

This depends not just on the change in traffic light colour - which is determined by the Department for Transport (DfT) - but also on advice published by the Foreign Office (FCDO). If it advises against all but essential travel to an amber destination (as it does for most of them) then your tour operator must cancel the holiday and refund you within two weeks. If this advice isn’t in place then the operator doesn’t have to cancel and may well continue its programme as planned. In this situation you don’t have a right to a refund, but most operators will allow you to postpone your trip to a later date. Do not cancel unilaterally without talking to your operator or you will lose most or all of your money.

I'm on holiday, should I travel back early?

If you are already on holiday when a destination turns amber and the change comes into effect before your planned return date, then you will have to self isolate for ten days when you get back to the UK and pay for two additional PCR tests. To avoid this you would have to return to the UK before the deadline. If you are on a package holiday, it is unlikely that a tour operator would be able to help you do this but, if you were travelling independently, the airline you are booked with may allow you to change your ticket - though you will have to pay any difference in the fare. Otherwise you will have to book and pay for a new flight.

My destination has been put on a “watch list” - what do I do now?

When the traffic light system was confirmed back in May, the government suggested that destinations might be put on such a list to indicate that there was a risk that the colour rating would change. Frankly, the way the virus has panned out over the last few months, if the figures start going the wrong way for more than a few days, the prospects of them suddenly improving again are probably quite low. So, if you can’t or don’t want to travel to an amber destination, you might decide to change your holiday to avoid the risk - though, again, do not cancel unilaterally.

My destination has changed from amber (or green) to red - what happens now?

All packages to red zone destinations must be cancelled and full refunds offered.

What if I’ve booked independently?

Independent travellers don’t have the same rights as those booked onto a package holiday. It is possible that your flight might be cancelled - in which case you are entitled to a refund - but many will continue to operate and if you decide not to fly you won’t be able to claim your money back. Fortunately, however, most airlines are now allowing passengers to postpone flights without additional charges.

What about insurance?

The vast majority of travel insurance policies will not refund you for a holiday cancelled because of a change in DfT or FCDO advice.

