Green man sentenced to life in prison for raping young girl he knew

A Green man was sentenced to life in prison this week for raping a young girl he knew.

Robert Yost, 69, will be eligible for parole after 30 years.

In March 2020, prosecutors say a young girl Yost knew reported she was sexually assaulted by him earlier that day. An investigation found he had sexually assaulted her over a three-year period. DNA evidence connected Yost to the assault, prosecutors say.

A jury in Summit County Common Pleas Court in January found Yost guilty of four counts of rape, first-first-degree felonies, and four counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.

In addition to Yost’s life sentence, Ross designated him a Tier 3 sex offender, which means he will be required to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life if he is released from prison.

Yost plans to appeal.

“We were disappointed with the jury’s verdict, but respect the judge’s sentence,” said Noah Munyer, Yost’s attorney. “My client looks forward to his opportunity for appeal.”

