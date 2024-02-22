Green Mayor bans meat at council dinners claiming vegetarian menu is more ‘inclusive’

Councillor Louis Stephen, the Civic Head of Worcester City Council, has said councillors attending mayoral receptions will only have the option of vegetarian or vegan food - Worcester City Council/SWNS

A Green party mayor has sparked a backlash after banning meat at council dinners – claiming a vegetarian menu is more “inclusive”.

Councillor Louis Stephen, the Civic Head of Worcester City Council, has said councillors attending mayoral receptions will only have the option of vegetarian or vegan food.

Outlining the menu change, the city’s first Green Party mayor argued plant-based food is “more inclusive” because many non-Christians do not eat pork.

It is the custom after meetings for councillors to have refreshments at the Mayor’s Parlour at Worcester Guildhall.

Labour-run Oxford City Council became the first local authority to ban meat at council meetings following a vote in 2021, with Oxford City Council adopting a similar policy last year.

Cllr Stephen, who represents the ward of Batthenall in Worcester, said: “It is the mayor’s prerogative to decide what food and drink will be offered.

Carbon impact

“I’m mindful of the gravity of the climate emergency, and as leader I think it’s right to highlight the importance of all of us doing what we can to mitigate the seriousness of the emergency, by offering plant-based food.

“Switching from meat reduces your carbon impact.

“Additionally, in sharp contrast with the old practice of offering things like ham sandwiches, plant-based food is far more inclusive.

“Everyone can eat plant-based food but many non-Christian people don’t eat pork.”

It has sparked a backlash at the council, with a former mayor claiming the move amounts to “discrimination”.

In questions at a council meeting on Tuesday, Cllr Alan Amos, who served as mayor between 2014 and 2015 said the decision “outrageous”, pointing out that meat-eaters made up 93 per cent of the population.

The Conservative councillor said: “Why has a decision been made to deny any choice for the 93 per cent at post-Council receptions by instructing that no meat option for the 93 per cent should be provided?

“Who made this decision? Who else was consulted? Is this another example of the tyranny of the illiberal Left?”

Choice for everyone

He added: “We always had an option for vegetarians and an option for vegans.

“Certainly, when I was mayor, I would make sure there was an option for everybody, including vegetarians and vegans.

“We are not an equal, inclusive and diverse council if we do not provide a choice to everyone.

“This is not about me. I’m too fat and I eat too much anyway. I just won’t go to these events anymore.

“But the principle is an important one – we can’t say we’re an equal, inclusive and diverse council if we make a policy decision not to provide any meat option at our catering functions. That is absolutely outrageous. It’s discrimination.”

The mayor’s meat-free menu affects six mayoral receptions a year, but the council’s wider policy for other events remains unchanged.

Green councillor Marjory Bisset, joint leader of the city council, appeared to defend the move, saying: “I do not think not being able to eat meat at a particular event is a diversity and equality issue.

“There are only six such meetings a year. Is it really such an imposition to be deprived of meat on these six occasions?”

Lynn Denham, joint leader of Worcester City Council, said: “The choice of refreshments is the mayor’s choice.”

