Green Monday is almost here—here's what to know and how to find the best holiday deals

If you still have holiday shopping to do, it's crunch time. Whether you're after this year's hottest tech, stunning seasonal fashion or toys your youngsters will love, you can save big across all categories with Green Monday sales. To help you stretch your dollar this December, we rounded up everything you need to know about Green Monday including the best holiday deals available right now.

With markdowns on Solo Stove fire pits, Apple AirPods, KitchenAid cooking essentials and more, the time to save is now. Green Monday starts in just four days on Monday, December 12 and tons of deals are live right now. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop.

Top 10 Green Monday deals to shop today

What is Green Monday?

Get your holiday gifts in time for Christmas 2022 by shopping last-chance deals this Green Monday.

Similar to Cyber Monday, Green Monday is an online shopping holiday that boasts deep discounts across all categories. Although not as well-known as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many major retailers offer some sort of sale on Green Monday. The shopping holiday was coined by eBay back in 2007 as a way to ramp up holiday sales ahead of Christmas.

Today, Green Monday has evolved into a larger-scale shopping holiday with plenty of major retailers, like Best Buy and Amazon, offering last-chance December discounts. With tons of holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching, Green Monday is one of your last chances to save on holiday gifts and more ahead of Christmas 2022.

When is Green Monday?

This year, Green Monday falls on Monday, December 12. The shopping holiday is observed annually on the second Monday of December.

What are the best Green Monday deals?

The best Green Monday deals are typically on last-minute holiday gifts. That means, you can save big on everything from clothing and home goods to laptops and kitchen appliances. Last year, Best Buy, eBay, Macy's and Walmart all offered rare holiday discounts on Green Monday.

Today you can scoop early Green Monday discounts on Reviewed-approved mattresses, powerful headphones and stylish handbags. Meanwhile, some of the best Green Monday sales we have seen in the past have been on TVs, tech and fashion—so get ready for savings galore come next week.

Why is it called Green Monday?

Holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching—check out the best Green Monday sales to get all your goodies on time.

Green Monday is one of the biggest online shopping days of the month because of impending shipping deadlines. With tons of last-minute shoppers spending more green on the second Monday in December, the day became known as Green Monday.

If you want to get your hands on must-have holiday gifts before Christmas, Green Monday is one of the last days you can place an online order for delivery by or before Christmas Eve—since the holiday always falls at least 10 days before December 25.

What retailers offer Green Monday deals?

Tons of major retailers offer Green Monday deals. We recommend shopping markdowns on Amazon and Walmart for all your last-minute gifting needs and checking out price cuts at Best Buy if you're in the market for some snazzy new tech. Meanwhile, for stylish savings, you'll want to head to Nordstrom and Macy's. You can also find markdowns at niche retailers, like Solo Stove, Tuft & Needle and Chewy.

Keep in mind that some retailers may not use Green Monday messaging when promoting their sales, but, nevertheless, you can still expect to find tons of holiday deals on Monday, December 12.

Is Green Monday legit?

Yes! Green Monday is completely legit and a perfect opportunity to scoop serious savings ahead of the holidays. While the shopping holiday is not as big as Cyber Monday or Black Friday, it still offers incredible discounts across all categories.

When did Green Monday start?

Green Monday officially started 15 years ago in 2007. The shopping holiday was created by eBay, as there was a spike in online shopping each year on the second Monday in December.

