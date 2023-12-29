Green Mountain Transit will resume charging for bus rides: Here's when and how much.

Chittenden County residents will have free bus access for an additional two months.

In lieu of its original January deadline, Green Mountain Transit (GMT) plans to reinstate fare collection on March 6 for Chittenden County, Commuter and LINK Express routes due to the unavailability of vital pieces to its new fare system.

Come March, GMT's modernized fare system will provide greater non-cash payment options, speed up the payment process and reduce and standardize daily and monthly costs.

The College Street Shuttle bus operated by Green Mountain Transit travels east (uphill) on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Here's what to know about the new fare structure:

All rides on Chittenden County routes, including Commuter, are $2.

Free transfers are no longer offered, but the daily price of transit rides is capped at $4 or $2 for discount fare riders.

To qualify for discount fares, riders must have a disability or be between the of ages 6 to 17 or over 60.

To qualify for the monthly fare cap, where the remaining rides in a 31-day period are free, riders must spend $50 and discount fare riders $25.

For fare resumption questions and comments, email Director of Planning and Marketing Jamie Smith at jamie@ridegmt.com.

For more information, visit GMT's Fare Resumption webpage, follow GMT on Facebook and Twitter or download the Transit app to receive alerts.

Megan Stewart is a government accountability reporter for the Burlington Free Press. Contact her at mstewartyounger@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Green Mountain Transit sets schedule to resume charging bus riders