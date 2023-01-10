GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP - Police caught a man who broke into two homes late Friday.

At about 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a man who entered a Peer Road residence via an unlocked door. The homeowners, who were not there, saw the incident play out on their cameras and reported it to the police.

They proceeded to yell at the suspect using the cameras, thus causing the suspect to flee the scene. Upon arrival, police were unable to locate the suspect and did not find evidence of stolen items.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a University of Michigan sweatshirt and driving a muddy, gray Ford F-150.

About 15 minutes after this incident, police received another call about a man who entered a residence, also via an unlocked door, on Longford Court. Reviewing their security camera footage while out of town, the homeowners caught the suspect entering their home and notified authorities.

Police arrived at the Longford Court home and located the suspect, who matched the Peer Road suspect description. They took the suspect into custody and recovered the stolen items from the second residence, which he was loading into the homeowner's vehicle, which was running in the driveway.

When asked about the car, the suspect stated he was "warming it up."

Officers said the suspect likely was under the influence of intoxicating substances. The suspect was lodged at the Livingston County Jail on counts of breaking and entering a residence, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and attempted vehicle theft.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Green Oak Township police catch home invasion suspect