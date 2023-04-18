Green Oaks Juvenile Center Director Jason Pleasant named West Monroe Police Chief

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell appointed Jason Pleasant as police chief Tuesday.

Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center Director Jason Pleasant has been named Chief of the West Monroe Police Department.

Pleasant has over 27 years of experience in law enforcement and has obtained extensive management and supervisory experience working with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office and Green Oaks. He is a graduate of the FBI Academy and the Louisiana Police Officers Academy, and has certifications in FBI instructor development and private business management training.

"His well-rounded experience and involvement in many different areas of law enforcement will serve the department and the city well," West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said. "I'm looking forward to working with Mr. Pleasant and the entire police department."

The West Monroe Board of Aldermen are expected to approve Pleasant's appointment at Tuesday night's meeting.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Jason Pleasant appointed as West Monroe police chief