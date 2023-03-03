Green Ocean Corporation Berhad Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.003 (vs RM0.004 loss in 2Q 2022)

Green Ocean Corporation Berhad (KLSE:GOCEAN) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net income: RM6.77m (up from RM7.87m loss in 2Q 2022).

  • EPS: RM0.003 (up from RM0.004 loss in 2Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Green Ocean Corporation Berhad shares are down 25% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Green Ocean Corporation Berhad (3 are potentially serious!) that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

