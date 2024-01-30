Green Park seeks solutions as 18-wheelers take over streets
Green Park residents have reported an influx of 18-wheelers using their streets as a shortcut and have been actively seeking a resolution to address the issue.
Green Park residents have reported an influx of 18-wheelers using their streets as a shortcut and have been actively seeking a resolution to address the issue.
The Tigers previously lost to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.
Septic shock is a rare but life-threatening condition. Here's what to know.
The former “Tonight Show” host is seeking a conservatorship over the estate of his wife of 43 years, who has been diagnosed with dementia.
In the spirit of 'new year, new you,' we're digging everything from Lululemon leggings to a hydration-boosting body wash.
After "Selfish" songs duel on the charts, Britney Spears publicly apologizes to Justin Timberlake.
Get these soft, breathable, 'hotel quality' winners for over 70% off (!) right now
Meta has teamed up with the Center for Open Science to study topics related to mental well-being, particularly with regards to social media. This announcement comes just before the company testifies in front of the US Senate Judiciary Committee about its failures to protect kids online.
The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is back down to an all-time low $999 price in the Starlight colorway.
Ford dealers can now rent older Mustang Mach-E inventory under two rental programs, but the move raises questions about demand and sales momentum.
Tyrrell Hatton is reportedly headed to LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded breakaway league, leaving the PGA Tour behind.
Many families are buying their own bounce houses. Here's how they can use them safely.
Wall Street expects Amazon to be a "disruptive force" as it begins its ad tier rollout on Prime Video.
If you've been looking at a pair of Sony's WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, they're now on sale at $328 in black, midnight blue and silver.
Garry Tan, whose success in Silicon Valley has likely inspired many of the founders he mentors, is once again attracting attention for his posts on the social platform X. On Friday night, the Y Combinator president, investor and former entrepreneur published a post that might have prompted some to wonder if his X account was hacked. Wrote Tan, addressing seven San Francisco supervisors who oversee the delivery of local government services: "Fuck Chan Peskin Preston Walton Melgar Ronen Safai Chan as a label and motherfucking crew ... And if you are down with Peskin Preston Walton Melgar Ronen Safai Chan as a crew fuck you too ... Die slow motherfuckers."
Tim Lester will replace Brian Ferentz, who was fired last season after the Hawkeyes’ offense became one of the worst in the country.
X head of business operations Joe Benarroch said the company plans to open a new office in Austin, Texas dedicated to content moderation, according to Bloomberg. The team will focus on stopping the spread of child sexual exploitation materials.
A modern cellphone has a number of advanced technologies that could be used to determine if the driver was distracted by using the phone when he crashed the car. But no one's tapping into it.
Donald Trump wants to apply "universal baseline tariffs" of 10% that would apply to most foreign products coming into the US. Richard Nixon tried the same thing more than five decades ago.
Jannik Sinner is the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam since 1976.
LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.