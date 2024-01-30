Green Park seeks solutions as 18-wheelers take over streets

GREEN PARK, Mo. – Green Park residents have reported an influx of 18-wheelers using their streets as a shortcut and have been actively seeking a resolution to address the issue.

Truck drivers have used the subdivision of Ronnie Hills as a cut-through for years, and the problem has only gotten worse as MoDOT began construction near Interstate 55 and Green Park Road.

“They’ve hit a couple of cars in (the neighborhood), it wasn’t safe for our children,” Tim Thuston, mayor of Green Park, said.

Residents recommended putting speed humps throughout the neighborhood, but first responders and the mayor decided against it, saying snow removal would be more difficult.

“We’ve increased our patrols… county police has designated that subdivision as a special enforcement area so they add additional patrols to it,” Thuston said. “And they concentrate more thoroughly on stopping and stalling… all traffic, in addition to cut-through traffic.”

