Green Plains Turns to a New Strategy in 2019: Curtailment

American ethanol producers must have fallen asleep in economics class, because they don't seem to grasp the concept of supply and demand.

While all producers have paid the price of a grossly oversupplied market in recent years, none has suffered as much as Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE). The business is much more dependent on ethanol output and selling prices than peers Archer Daniels Midland or Valero Energy, which generate the majority of their income from agricultural raw materials and petroleum refining, respectively.

That said, there was a silver lining in the full-year 2018 operating results reported by Green Plains: Producers are sharply reducing output in an attempt to push the market closer to equilibrium. When coupled with recent debt repayment and cost-cutting efforts, curtailment could help to lift the financial performance of the nation's fourth-largest ethanol manufacturer. But it looks like 2019 will be another difficult year for shareholders.

By the numbers

The American ethanol industry is dependent on two main sources of demand: domestic consumption and exports.

Domestic demand is dependent on total gasoline consumption, as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mandates 10% of the nation's gasoline supply comprises ethanol. That creates about 14.4 billion gallons of demand per year. Meanwhile, exports have become an increasingly important source of demand in recent years. The United States slung a record 1.6 billion gallons of ethanol across the globe in 2018 -- and the numbers for December have yet to be reported.

While that means American ethanol producers such as Green Plains got to play in a market totaling approximately 16 billion gallons in 2018, the problem is that production capacity has always been at or above demand. Last summer (when ethanol production is lowest) there was an estimated 15.8 billion gallons of active production on an annualized basis, but 16.3 billion gallons of installed capacity. The result: There's a near-record 1 billion gallons of ethanol in inventories across the country right now.

That sent average ethanol selling prices tumbling last year to their lowest levels since 2002. Green Plains exited 2018 losing $0.25 per gallon and hasn't produced a profitable gallon since August 2018. It showed in the company's operating results.

Metric 2018 2017 Change (YOY) Ethanol revenue $2.12 billion $2.51 billion (15%) Total revenue $3.86 billion $3.60 billion 7% Ethanol gross profit $1.8 million $73.6 million (97%) Total gross profit $215.7 million $294.6 million (27%) Ethanol operating income ($111.8 million) ($45.0 million) N/A Total operating income $115.7 million $41.7 million 177%

A poor performance from the ethanol segment overshadowed solid results from the company's secondary segments in agribusiness, food ingredients, and logistics that aren't broken out in the table above. Green Plains only reported a year-over-year increase in operating income when including the gain on the sale of multiple assets.

Those asset sales were the result of management realizing downright awful ethanol market fundamentals were suffocating the company as previously structured. It sold three ethanol manufacturing facilities and its vinegar business in 2018 to pay off its term loans, save tens of millions of dollars in interest expense per year, and refocus on higher-margin opportunities. While it still wields about 1.1 billion gallons of annual production capacity, it produced just 205 million gallons of ethanol in the fourth quarter of 2018. That marked the lowest volume of output since 2013 and the company's lowest utilization rate ever.