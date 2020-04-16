Green Point Research Announces William Wadlington, Ph.D. as Director of Plant Science

Florida company recruits plant genetics expert from University of Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International phytocannabinoid-rich biomass originator and processor, Green Point Research (GPR), is excited to announce that William "Will" Wadlington, Ph.D. will be joining the team as the newly appointed Director of Plant Science.

To continue its upward trajectory in the hemp industry, GPR has added a qualified plant genetics and genomics expert to identify how to best grow the premium genetics that have been developed. This will allow the company to provide optimal support to its network of farmers and ensure their success.

"Providing our farmers with the highest producing genetic material is a priority," said David Hasenauer, CEO of Green Point Research. "Adding Dr. Wadlington to our team allows us to provide an unmatched level of service and Florida specific hemp cultivation knowledge to our partners, which differentiates our organization as the bests provider for farmers. William's expertise is widely recognized in the national research and development ecosystem and the Florida agriculture community. We are pleased to work alongside him to provide farmers with the trusted materials and best practice guidance they need to successfully farm hemp."

As the Director of Plant Science for Green Point Research, Wadlington is responsible for finding, testing, and developing new varieties that will thrive in Florida's diverse agricultural environments. He will be conducting field research to establish best practices for farmers. He brings expertise in the areas of plant breeding, genetics and genomics, crop science, and cannabis. In his previous role, Wadlington was the Post Doc in charge of conducting the University of Florida hemp pilot project at their Tropical Research and Education Center.

"I believe in Green Point Research and its mission," adds Dr. Wadlington, newly hired Director of Plant Science for Green Point Research. "We are in the best position to ensure that Florida farmers have the finest and most successful genetic material to grow hemp."

Wadlington holds a bachelor's in Chemistry and Biology from Emory & Henry College in Virginia. He went on to earn a master's degree from the Horticulture Department at Virginia Tech and his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, where he applied genomic technology to sequence and analyze the sex chromosomes and complex sex determination systems of spinach.

Wadlington currently resides in Florida. He is active in the community and supports several organizations, including the Hemp Advisory Committee, where he was appointed a member by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

