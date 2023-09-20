Green Ridge man arrested on drug charges after raid on home

Sep. 20—Investigators arrested a 49-year-old man and seized suspected crack cocaine and synthetic marijuana during a raid on the suspect's home in the city's Green Ridge section, Lackawanna County detectives said.

Garmel Warkimba Garty was held in the county jail on $50,000 bail after his arraignment Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Terrence Gallagher on possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other charges.

Assisted by state and city police, detectives executed a search warrant on Garty's home at 2106 Boulevard Ave. around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday as part of an investigation.

Garty directed investigators to a bedroom, where they found crack cocaine and synthetic marijuana, and more synthetic marijuana was located in the basement, detectives said. Investigators also seized $2,838 in cash.

Garty faces a preliminary hearing Sept. 28 at 11:15 a.m.

