Green Ridge man charged with indecent contact with 7-year-old

Nov. 25—City police charged a Green Ridge section man with having indecent contact with a 7-year-old girl earlier this week.

Robert Loschen, 29, 1426 Penn Ave., was taken into custody after an investigation by Detective Jeff Gilroy of the Special Victims Unit, police said Friday in a press release.

According to police, Gilroy investigated after the 7-year-old disclosed that she was inappropriately touched by a man during the early morning hours Wednesday.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The incident happened at a location on Mount Vernon Avenue, police said.

Investigators identified Loschen as the suspect and he was later interviewed at headquarters, where he was charged after making admissions, police said.

Loschen was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Paul Ware on charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child under 13 and indecent assault.

He was ordered held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $150,000 bail.

Ware scheduled Loschen's preliminary hearing for Dec. 7.

