Green Ridge man charged with sexually assaulting teen

Jul. 7—A Green Ridge man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a home in Scranton in 2020, city police said.

Brandon Michael Everett, 22, 1205 Marion St., Second Floor, was arrested over the weekend on rape by forcible compulsion and other charges, city detectives said.

In a Feb. 26 interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania that was monitored by detectives, the girl said Everett assaulted her on two separate occasions last year, when she was 14, according to the arrest affidavit.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The girl said the first incident happened at a home in the city in August when Everett pushed her against a wall and had intercourse with her before she shoved him away and bit his arm, the affidavit said.

She told the CAC interviewer Everett had sex with her again at the same residence in October, according to police.

In addition to the rape count, Everett was charged with sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault by forcible compulsion and indecent exposure.

He was arraigned Sunday by Magisterial District Judge Sean McGraw and held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $100,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132