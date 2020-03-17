Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. and Their 100% Nature Biomass Biodegradable Resin (no petroleum) and Their Molding Products "Nano Sakura", is Registered to Sustainable Technology Promotion Platform (STePP) of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Investment and Technology Promotion Office, Tokyo (ITPO Tokyo)

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. technology (100% nature biomass biodegradable resin, no petroleum, and their molding products "Nano Sakura") is registered to Sustainable Technology Promotion Platform (STePP) of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Investment and Technology Promotion Office, Tokyo (ITPO Tokyo).

(URL: http://www.unido.or.jp/en/activities/technology_transfer/technology_db/)

Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. has developed various type of 100 % nature biomass (non petroleum) made biodegradable resin. The most important feature of our biodegradable resin products are that those are 100 % nature biomass origin, no petroleum. More precisely, they have developed the following products.

1. Cellulose based biodegradable resin which is non edible biomass resources

2. Starch based biodegradable resin

3. Cellulose, Starch, PLA based biodegradable resin with nano cellulose composite.

4. Cellulose, Starch, PLA based biodegradable resin with biomass waste such as waste wood, waste paper etc.

5. PLA and nano cellulose composite based resin products that are suitable for mass production molding technology.

6. Molding products made with these biodegradable resin

http://www.unido.or.jp/en/technology_db/6722/

To describe in more detail:

1. Cellulose based biodegradable resin which is non edible biomass resources

Other competitor's biodegradable resin is made of petroleum or partly petroleum. Or even if their biodegradable products are made of nature biomass material, they are normally made from nutritious food such as corns, sugarcanes, potatoes, rice, cereals etc… and this might be a problem because human population explosion may occur and have to compete as human foods, rather than using them as biodegradable resin raw materials. On the other hand, our products are made of mainly from non-edible rich natural resource "cellulose". So that we do not have to worry about using food as raw material for making biodegradable resin. Not to mention this cellulose based biodegradable resin is also composed of 100 % natural biomass material, no petroleum.

2. Starch based biodegradable resin

Our starch based biodegradable resin is also made of 100 % nature biomass, no petroleum.

3. Cellulose, Starch, PLA based biodegradable resin with nano cellulose composite.

By making composite with nano cellulose with our technology, mechanical strength is improved. On top of that, molding property is improved, biodegradability, foaming properties, heat tolerance etc… also have been improved.

4. Cellulose, Starch, PLA based biodegradable resin with biomass waste such as waste wood, waste paper etc.

Some of biomass waste cost money to discard and disposal. We utilize various type of biomass waste resources such as waste wood, paper, bamboo, starch, rice husk, coconut shell, bagasse, cassava, sugarcane leaf, starch etc… By mixing and using these recyclable biomass resources, we can reduce discard cost, resin cost, and also utilize, recycle these types of biomass resource waste efficiently in the world. this is very good for the environment.

5. 100% nature biomass based PLA and nano cellulose composite type resin products, that are suitable for mass production with conventional molding technology.

Normally, it is very difficult to manufacture biodegradable molding products in mass production level especially when there is not petroleum base chemical is added. However, with our 100 % nature biomass based PLA and nano cellulose composite biodegradable resin material, one can manufacture molding products with conventional molding machine and procedure in mass production level, owing to improved molding property.

6. Molding products made with these biodegradable resin

We make various type of molding products with our various type of 100 % nature biomass biodegradable resin material. Due to its improved molding property, now we make spoon, fork, knife, bottle, cup. plate, film, bag etc… with by normal molding technology including injection, extrusion, blow, film, vacuum molding procedure. We plan to make various type of more molding products.

UNIDO ITPO Tokyo's Sustainable Technology Promotion Platform (STePP) provides information on Japanese technologies that contribute to sustainable industrialization, in order to promote the transfer of such technologies to developing and emerging countries.