Green Shield Canada Releases 2021 Social Impact Report

Green Shield Canada (GSC) is proud to release its 2021 Social Impact Report, tracking organizational highlights from the past year and documenting GSC’s commitment to Better Health for All.

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /3BL Media/ - As a leading social enterprise with the purpose of making it easier for people to live their healthiest lives, GSC has a multi-faceted Social Impact Strategy, centred around community investment, good corporate citizenship, and creating shared value. Last year, this led to investments of $7.3 million in social impact initiatives, resulting in a total of 40,627 lives impacted.

The 2021 report covers a wide range of topics, from governance and client service to health system advocacy and diversity, equity & inclusion, as well as details on investments in the success of local communities through programs like the Green Door Project and Room For Her. The report content is available in multiple formats, via the links below:

“Among many other exciting developments at GSC, I’m thrilled to share the depth of our impact on the health and well-being of our communities,” explains Zahid Salman, GSC President & CEO. “We’ve set ourselves a bold goal of impacting 850,000 lives and investing $75 million in communities by 2025 – and our 2021 report confirms we’re off to a strong start. As GSC repositions itself as an integrated health services organization and Canada’s only payer-provider, we look forward to expanding the reach of our social mission in the years ahead.”

“We are proud of our year-over-year progress, and of our employees who have stepped up to become ambassadors and champions for social impact initiatives in their communities,” adds Mila Lucio, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Social Impact.

Building on its 2020 report, GSC has expanded the depth and breadth of its reporting efforts. In 2021, GSC increased the disclosures captured in the Performance Index, while also continuing to leverage the Global Reporting Index (GRI), and has aligned its business and Social Impact Strategy to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a blueprint to building a better future.

While the primary focus is to support the achievement of SDG 3 (Good Health & Well-being), GSC also contributes to SDGs 5 (Gender Equality), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

GSC Media Department1.800.268.6613 ext. 3409media@greenshield.ca

About Green Shield Canada (GSC)

Green Shield Canada (GSC), one of the country’s largest health benefits carriers and uniquely structured as a social enterprise, has been shaping the health care landscape for 65 years with a unique brand of expertise and innovation, and currently serves over 4.5 million Canadians across health and dental benefits and pharmacy benefits management. Through the GSC group of companies’ strategic investments and commercial partnerships, GSC is also able to provide clients with an integrated experience that includes delivery of health care via an ever-expanding digital health ecosystem and full benefits administration support.

GSC believes all Canadians should have access to the services they need to improve their health and well-being, but for too many that’s not a reality. With a focus on filling gaps in the Canadian health care system in oral and mental health, GSC and the Green Shield Association will invest $75M in oral and mental health social impact initiatives by 2025 to drive measurable improvements in health outcomes for Canadians – and support GSC’s commitment to Better Health for All.

