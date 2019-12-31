Green Shoots Lurk in Latin America’s Lost Decade

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Most anywhere you look in Latin America, ruin prospers. Violence? South and Central America and the Caribbean are home to 44 of the world’s 50 most murderous cities. Economic torpor? Latin America clocked its lowest growth in seven decades from 2014 to 2020. If currencies are a nation’s share price, then Latin America at year’s end looks like a global penny stock.

Blame Latin America’s paltry labor productivity (a quarter that of its emerging market peers) or its dismal schooling (15-year-olds are three years behind their counterparts in rich-world OECD countries). Never mind inequality (only 16% of Latin Americans see wealth distribution as fair), where the nations from Mexico to Chile are world-beaters. No wonder the headline across Latin America is of yet another lost decade.

Ten years ago, it was another story. The region was surging (indeed, Brazil was rocketing) ahead. Poverty had plunged and the chasm between haves and have-nots narrowed as never before. Latin America finally had grown a middle class.

Now that downward mobility is back, it’s tempting to conclude that the 2000s were an optical illusion, and that Latin America has simply defaulted to backwardness and want. Yet today’s ugly landscape overshadows some solid advances. Green shoots of civic rectitude, social justice and transparency in government poke through the gloom. If well tended, they could help Latin America revive and even flourish.

Start with attitude. Spasms of civic unease have seized Latin America in recent years, culminating this year in open revolt, as societies recoiled at misrule, unearned entitlements and elected officials who flouted the law to feed at the public trough. The turmoil arguably risks destabilizing politics, but not democratic collapse. The waves of protests rolling over the region since 2013 suggest an indomitable, sometimes unruly public, with a visceral aversion to inequities and zero tolerance for corruption. “This was the decade of the awakening of the Latin American opposition, and when democracy refused to die,” said Javier Corrales, a historian at Amherst College.

Granted, national governments responded belatedly or badly to spreading protests. Ecuador’s Lenin Moreno fled angry crowds in Quito, the national capital, for a friendlier coastal city before rescinding an austerity package. In Chile, President Sebastian Pinera declared that the country was at war with demonstrators, only to backtrack days later, apologize and sack his cabinet. One honorable exception to the clueless official reaction was that of the Organization of American States: Beginning in 2015 under the watch of Secretary General Luis Almagro, it no longer looked the other way when hermanos became autocrats. Led by Almagro, regional diplomats stood up to the increasingly disastrous rule of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and played a pivotal role in probing electoral fraud and calling a new election in Bolivia. “The O.A.S. came back from the dead, transforming from a useless body to a herald of transparency and transition in Bolivia, and a defender of the democratic opposition in Venezuela and Bolivia,” said Corrales.

Moreover, for all the talk about the military’s return to positions of political power, Latin America’s armed forces notably have held back. The generals serving rightwing President Jair Bolsonaro are the house moderates. In Argentina they mind their business. The armed forces in Ecuador, Peru and even Chile took action when besieged national leaders called, but knew better than to hang around and take the fall for fumbling civilians. Bolivia’s military may have overreached by showing President Evo Morales the door, but did not step through it.

The Americas’ economic record is less inspiring. Latin America has spent the last decade missing opportunities. As the region has rushed to feed China’s demand, raw materials continue to represent a disproportionate share of national wealth — a formidable speed bump to economic diversification. Latin America’s dependence on natural resources rose from 43% in 2003 to 60% at the end of the commodities boom in 2013, leaving more than half the region indentured to natural resources. Even as other emerging markets gained on developed nations, Latin America’s gross domestic product per capita has all but stagnated, the McKinsey Global Institute reported earlier this year. While 56 million people climbed out of poverty during the commodity boom, poverty and outright indigence were higher in 2018 than they were a decade earlier.