Green Township man accused of fatally stabbing his mother

A Green Township man faces a murder charge in the stabbing death of his mother over the weekend, state police said.

Karen Novaco Selimi, 59, was killed Saturday morning in Green Township. Troopers responded to a call on Rachel Lane at 8:56 a.m. and found Selimi, according to State Police Detective Jeffrey Lebron.

Selimi was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and was initially listed in critical but stable condition. She died Sunday.

On Saturday Selimi's daughter called the police and said her brother, Louis Selimi, 25, had stabbed their mother inside their house, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Karen Novaco Selimi had five stab wounds including one in her abdomen which lacerated her liver, the affidavit stated.

Louis Selimi then fled the resident on foot and was arrested on a porch on Rachel Lane, the affidavit stated. He told the police he got into an argument with his mother.

He was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is currently being held in the Morris County Jail pending a detention hearing, Lebron said.

The incident remains an active investigation, and authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

"Karen was a beautiful person, inside and out," her obituary stated. "She had a vibrant personality that could light up any room. Karen was kind, loyal, and cared deeply for others. She loved to travel and dance. Spending time with her or just talking on the phone with her was absolutely magical."

