‘Green Wednesday’: Cannabis sales spike day before Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Before Black Friday begins, hemp retailers are already offering discounts and deals to their customers ahead of Thanksgiving.

The day is known as “Green Wednesday” and it has become one of the highest grossing sales days for the cannabis industry.

Last year, cannabis product sales on the day before Thanksgiving brought in $116.4 million, up 16% from 2021, according to business intelligence firm Akerna.

Even in Tennessee, where medicinal and recreational marijuana use is illegal, businesses see an increase in sales.

“Every year about a week before Thanksgiving, we’ll see it start ticking up just as people are going to the grocery store and stocking up on stuff,” said Consider It Flowers co-owner Kelsey Palmer. “You know, they’ve got to get all their herbs, right?”

Kelsey and Dex Palmer started their Nashville cannabis delivery service in 2020 and have increased their staff and array of products to meet the demand, which is helpful this time of year.

“This is the Black Friday of cannabis,” said Dex Palmer.

The couple says for them, Green Wednesday surpasses or at least meets the number of sales they make on April 20 or any other day of the year. The Palmers said what is unique about Green Wednesday is it tends to attract new users.

“I would say probably 30% of the business is new customer right now,” Kelsey said. “They’re safe at home. They’re surrounded by family. They’re surrounded by food. What better time to try cannabis?”

According to a 2022 Ayr Wellness study, 24% of cannabis consumers say they use it on Thanksgiving to deal with family drama; 65% say they use it as an alcohol replacement.

“I would say we’re seeing a huge uptick in beverage sells,” Kelsey said.

Consider It Flowers offers cannabis derivatives like CBD, Delta-8, and THCA. They say the effects their customers feel from their products mirror what can be purchased in states where recreational and medicinal marijuana is legal.

“You might be a little funnier when it comes to dinner, but there’s no harm and foul with that,” Dex said.

In May, Gov. Bill Lee signed a new law placing regulations on all hemp-derived products in Tennessee.

Under the law, companies will have to undergo testing from a third-party lab, put their product in child-resistant packaging and can only sell to people 21 years of age or older.

“It’s legitimized the industry more in Nashville,” Dex explained.

