Green woman charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed man sleeping in his home

A 32-year-old woman was jailed Saturday for aggravated vehicular homicide after police say she crashed her car into a home in Green last Sunday, killing the man sleeping inside.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday charged Hallie Maczko, 32, of Green, with the second-degree felony, as well as a first-degree misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Maczko was arrested and booked in the Summit County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said Robert Shull Jr., 69, died Feb. 19 when Mazko’s vehicle crossed the center line while heading north on Mayfair Road and entered the back of Shull’s multiunit complex. According to the medical examiner's office, the vehicle crashed through Shull’s bedroom wall, pinning Shull underneath the vehicle.

The crash occurred at 2:40 a.m. Bill Holland, an inspector with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, said last week that it could take days to investigate the incident before issuing charges.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Green woman charged in crash that killed sleeping man in his home