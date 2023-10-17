Greenacres man facing life in prison pleads for leniency, tells victim's family 'I'm sorry'

WEST PALM BEACH — Anthony Esquivel had stopped shooting by the time a neighbor hit him with his car, killing the 20-year-old instantly.

Brandon Cowins, the man behind the wheel, spoke to Esquivel's family for the first time Friday since his arrest in 2021. He apologized for taking Esquivel's life and asked the judge to spare his own. Esquivel's mother urged her to impose the maximum sentence permissible — life in prison — instead.

"I will never know what my son's future looked like," Amy Esquivel told Cowins. "I feel like you shouldn't have one."

Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss weighed their testimony during a three-hour hearing Friday, pausing occasionally to pass a box of tissues to attendees who cried. Then she sentenced Cowins to 25 years in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

More: Inside the box-like room in garage where Jupiter couple kept their child locked for hours

Car crash threw man who died 40 feet, investigators say

Her decision comes five months after jurors convicted Cowins of second-degree murder. They didn't believe Cowins plotted to kill Esquivel but didn't think he was justified in killing him, either.

The incident followed an argument between Esquivel and his mother's boyfriend outside their Greenacres-area home on July 24, 2021. Cowins was working on his car in the driveway next door when Esquivel fired a gun feet away.

Witnesses said Esquivel stashed the gun in his backpack and began to walk away from the yard before breaking into a sprint, leaving his and Cowins' families shaken but unharmed behind him. Fifty-three seconds later, Cowins backed out of his driveway and sped toward Esquivel. The impact threw Esquivel 40 feet.

“Under no circumstances is that self-defense,” said Assistant State Attorney Francine Edwards. “Under none.”

She called it retaliation, punishment, revenge, vigilantism. Cowins' attorneys disagreed.

Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Gagerie told jurors Cowins cried as he drove toward his retreating neighbor, unsure if his girlfriend had been shot and panicked about what Esquivel planned to do next.

"He still has a gun. Other people are in danger," Gagerie said Cowins thought as he pushed down on the gas pedal. "What do I do? How do I stop this?"

He should have called the police, Assistant State Attorney Courtney Behar said.

Cowins' loved ones advocate for rehabilitation over incarceration

Cowins told jurors he was traumatized by a lifetime of loss and was desperate to protect his loved ones and neighbors from Esquivel's line of fire.

Weiss heard the same testimony again Friday from Cowins and his associates — one of whom was a business owner who credited his success to a judge that gave him a second chance when he was a young.

"Today, you have a chance to help a child that needs rehabilitation," Christopher Wilson told Weiss. "Not incarceration."

Their words were compelling, Weiss said, but not grounds to depart from the minimum mandatory sentencing guidelines. She called Esquivel's death "unnecessary and utterly preventable."

"That's going to be with you from here on out," she told Cowins.

He nodded.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Judge sentences South Florida man who killed gunman with his car