Greenacres shooting sends older man to hospital; PBSO seeks witnesses

Support local journalism by getting a digital subscription to The Palm Beach Post. For a limited time, new subscribers can get full digital access for six months for only $1. Sign up here.

GREENACRES — Paramedics took an older man to a hospital after he was shot Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on the 6800 block of Forest Hill Boulevard in Greenacres, just west of Jog Road. Deputies found the man in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Support local journalism by getting a digital subscription to The Palm Beach Post. For a limited time, new subscribers can get full digital access for six months for only $1. Sign up here.

His condition was not immediately known, PBSO said. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are attempting identify a suspect and determine a motive.

Anyone who witnessed either the shooting or the events that preceded it is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

jwhigham@pbpost.com

@JuliusWhigham

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Shooting in Greenacres injures older man, sends him to hospital