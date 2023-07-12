Greenberg, Dorworth may be called to testify in federal trial

Disgraced Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg will likely be called to testify this month — along with former state lawmaker and lobbyist Chris Dorworth and a former county commissioner — in the trial of Michael Shirley, a once Republican campaign consultant.

Shirley, who worked for Greenberg, is charged with paying bribes and accepting kickbacks of hundreds of thousands of dollars for favorable treatment from the Tax Collector’s Office. His trial is scheduled to start with jury selection on July 24 in the U.S. District Courthouse in downtown Orlando.

Greenberg is currently serving an 11-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to several federal crimes — including trafficking a teenager, stalking a rival candidate, stealing identities and using public money to pay for sex and cryptocurrency.

In April, Greenberg was transferred to the Orange County Jail from a north Florida federal prison in preparation for the Shirley trial.

On Monday, attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice submitted a witness list naming people likely to testify against Shirley. Besides Greenberg, the list also includes:

Joseph Ellicott, a former sports radio talk-show host and Greenberg friend, who is serving a 15-month federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to acting as a middleman and paying thousands of dollars to Greenberg on behalf of Shirley’s company as part of a bribery scheme.

Keith Ingersoll, a long-time business associate of Greenberg, who was sentenced last February to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to taking part in a real estate scheme that defrauded an elderly investor out of millions of dollars.

Cynthia Torres, a longtime employee of the Seminole Tax Collector’s Office, who served as interim tax collector after Greenberg resigned in June 2020. She also is listed as a defense witness.

Members of the U.S. Secret Service, which launched an investigation into Greenberg in early 2019.

Representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, AT&T, T-Mobile, Wells Fargo and Fairwinds Bank.

Shirley’s defense attorneys submitted a witness list that includes:

Dorworth, a former state representative and lobbyist for Ballard Partners. Greenberg hired the Orlando lobbying firm in 2017 at a cost of $6,250 a month “to change laws that are out of date or just stupid,” as Greenberg put it at the time. Greenberg and Dorworth were one-time friends. But last April, Dorworth filed a civil lawsuit claiming that Greenberg, along with Greenberg’s family and ex-wife, coordinated a “massive effort” to ruin his life.

Mike McLean, a former Seminole County commissioner, who was hired by Greenberg in January 2017 to serve as the office’s chief administrator.

Richard Sierra, Greenberg’s former uncle, who worked as the in-house attorney for the Tax Collector’s Office. He warned Greenberg in early 2019 of the federal investigation into the public office.

Alan Byrd, who was hired in 2017 as a spokesperson for the Tax Collector’s Office.

In all, Shirley faces four counts of fraud and a charge of conspiracy to commit fraud. According to the grand jury indictment unsealed last August when he was arrested, Shirley received as much as $466,625 from his scheme with the Tax Collector’s Office.

Shirley’s company, Praetorian Integrated Services, was hired by the Tax Collector’s Office under Greenberg in 2017 for consulting and strategic planning.

Federal prosecutors accuse Shirley of submitting fake invoices that included inflated prices and that were paid out with public money.

As part of the scheme, Shirley would later withdraw cash from an area bank, then hand the money to a co-conspirator matching Ellicott’s description, who would then turn it over to Greenberg, according to court records.

The scheme, prosecutors said, lasted from early 2017 through the end of 2019.

Praetorian also provided the Tax Collector’s Office with new signs, office supplies and shirts with the Tax Collector’s Office logo and Greenberg’s name that staff were required to wear, according to public documents.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell denied a motion filed by Shirley’s attorneys to exclude some of the evidence, including that Shirley allegedly paid Greenberg $12,828 in kickbacks in 2017 and 2018. Presnell, in his ruling, reserved deciding whether the evidence is relevant during the trial.

Shirley’s attorneys said they plan to ask jury candidates whether they “formed any positive or negative feelings or perceptions about the prosecution of former President [Donald] Trump,” according to court documents. Federal prosecutors said they will object to the question, calling it “not relevant to the facts of this case” and “inflammatory.”

