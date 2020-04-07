Greenberg Traurig Continues Strategic Expansion of Restructuring & Bankruptcy Capabilities; Adds Shareholders in Denver, Boston

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its world-class Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice with the addition of Peggy Hunt and Annette Jarvis in Denver as shareholders. Jason S. DelMonico also joins as a corporate shareholder in Boston and will continue to focus a significant portion of his practice on restructuring, loan workouts and bankruptcy finance matters, in addition to corporate finance generally.

"We began planning the strategic expansion of our already strong global restructuring team over the last year or so, from the United States to Germany, Italy and, most recently, London," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, the firm's Executive Chairman. "Since 2019, the number of restructuring attorneys at the firm has grown by nearly 20 percent. We are prepared for the challenge and are already addressing the most pressing issues for businesses that may appear regionally, nationally, and globally from economies hampered by COVID-19, recession, or any other catastrophic occurrence. To be able to respond when our clients need us most requires, not simply logistics, but also vision. The addition of Peggy, Annette, and Jason – together with our most recent additions – represents that vision."

Hunt and Jarvis join from Dorsey & Whitney, LLP. DelMonico moves to Greenberg Traurig from Holland & Knight.

"Geographical diversity is a hallmark of our practice – we are in key financial markets like New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and throughout Florida, while servicing clients almost everywhere in the United States and globally. We have developed a practice that has worked on some of the most complex restructuring matters by keeping at the forefront our primary goal of developing creative solutions on a global basis," said Shari L. Heyen and David B. Kurzweil, co-chairs of the firm's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, in a joint statement. "We have now added nine U.S.-based shareholders to our team in the last 12 months. These new additions in Denver and Boston are complementary to our practice and our vision for collaboration and growth."

"Greenberg Traurig's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice has the global reputation and collective experience that is important to us as a team and to our clients," Hunt and Jarvis said in a joint statement. "The expansion of the firm's ability to serve clients in the restructuring and bankruptcy space demonstrates the firm's ability to be ahead of the curve."

"I'm thrilled to join Greenberg's dynamic and well-established team of professionals. This firm provides me with everything I need to support my clients at the highest level, even in today's challenging environment. Additionally, the firm's dedication to collaboration, diversity, and focus on client service were a few of the many positive things about the firm that drew me here," DelMonico said.

Hunt has focused her 30-plus year practice on representing clients in complex bankruptcy and receivership proceedings, and in related litigation. She serves as a trustee and receiver, and has deep experience advising fiduciaries, such as Chapter 11 and 7 trustees, equity receivers in Ponzi schemes, state court receivers, post-confirmation liquidating trustees, and foreign liquidators. A Fellow in the American College of Bankruptcy, Hunt serves as a Panel Chapter 7 trustee for the District of Utah. She is a 2019 recipient of the Distinguished Service Award awarded by the Utah Chapter of the Federal Bar Association for her work in and service to the federal courts in Utah. Hunt is a leader in numerous professional and civic organizations. She currently serves as an appointed Commissioner on the Utah Securities Commission, President of the Utah Bar Foundation, and immediate Past-President of the Board of Advisors for the Utah Museum of Natural History. Passionate about advancing the status of women and girls in Utah, Hunt co-founded the Utah Women's Giving Circle of the Community Foundation of Utah, and is a former President of Women Lawyers of Utah and of the Utah Women's Forum. She is admitted in Utah and Massachusetts. She is not admitted in Colorado. Her full biography can be found here.