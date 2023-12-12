Greenberg wants to transform Louisville. By staying here for college, I'm investing in our city.

Being born and raised in Louisville, my family was adamant that I should pursue my college education anywhere but here. That’s what our family does: my mom left Louisville for college in Portland, Oregon, and met my dad there, eventually marrying him on their shared college campus. So, to my parents, moving away for college was a life essential.

Despite my unwillingness to go, I committed to Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, not wanting to disappoint my family. However, despite my parents’ idea that I needed to leave Louisville to spread my wings, my semester away from home resulted in my mental health plummeting and my sense of purpose and direction fading. Leaving Louisville kept me from being the promising student I might have otherwise been in my first semester in college.

My semester at WKU only confirmed my belief that Louisville was my home, and a core part of my identity. Louisville is a city with a tight-knit community. Here, I know people and can rely on a large support network. Louisville is the kind of place that’s big and small at the same time: everyone knows everyone, but the sky is still the limit. During my time away from the city, I felt deeply disconnected from my roots. I left a chunk of my soul behind the minute I moved away.

Young people thrive in Louisville

Eventually, I realized that not only did I need Louisville, but the city needed me. Mayor Craig Greenberg’s current attention is directed at boosting Louisville’s economic and population growth after years of not conveying or capitalizing on what makes our city great. Central to these city’s growth plans is “keeping youth from leaving Kentucky,” according to Courier Journal reporter Matthew Glowicki. In my experience, the place for youth to prosper in Kentucky is here in Louisville.

I was disappointed after returning home to learn that many people shared my parents’ idea that moving away from Louisville was essential to living a fulfilling life. Older family friends would condescendingly reassure me that I wasn’t “failing” for staying in Louisville. But I knew what they really thought: I couldn’t hack it.

In spite of my initial embarrassment, I am now two years removed from WKU, and I can confidently say that moving back was the best decision for my life and for my mental health. I now live in my own apartment; I am working to get my Public and Professional Writing degree at the University of Louisville; I maintain a 3.8 GPA; and my life is so full with family, friends and a large support system behind me.

I want to be part of Mayor Greenbergs plans for Louisville

Our mayor has shared his agenda to transform Louisville over the next five years, wanting it to be known as one of the greatest cities in the country, and I hope that more students will begin to recognize how hard the leaders of this city work to turn it into something wonderful. By staying here, I am investing in our city, and I know how important it is that students with potential don’t feel the need to leave Louisville due to pressures in their life.

English professor James M. Cahalan once emphasized the effect one’s hometown has on our lives and our writing. Cahalan advises students to know authors’ works who share your same hometown because whether that place is where you grew up or your found home, your hometown is a crucial part of your identity. For me, Louisville is the place where my happiness and belonging resides.

The stigma that you must leave your hometown to find success and happiness is not true, especially if you live in Louisville. This city has endless opportunities, and I am proud of my life here. The more of us who stay and work to build up our community, the more our city will thrive. If your heart is calling you to stay, aspiring college student, then rest assured: this city is one where you can always keep growing.

Catarina Biek

Catarina Biek is majoring in English with a concentration in Public and Professional Writing. She is a passionate writer hoping to pursue a career in journalism after she has graduated from UofL.

