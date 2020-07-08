Greenbriar Portfolio Company GB Auto Service Continues Rapid Growth with Acquisition of Sun Auto

PHOENIX, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GB Auto Service, Inc., a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. ("Greenbriar"), has acquired Sun Devil Auto and Sun Auto Service, bringing its footprint to over 160 tire and automotive service facilities.

Matt Burke, Director at Greenbriar, stated "The automotive aftermarket is a key area of focus for Greenbriar due to its size, channel structure and defensive characteristics, which create a diverse set of investment opportunities. This acquisition is the twelfth for GB Auto over the last two years, and reflects the continued execution of our strategy to build the leading independent aftermarket service provider in the Western U.S. We have great respect for the business the Higginbothams have built, and we are thrilled to welcome Tom and his team into the fold."

Sun Devil Auto Service (doing business as Sun Auto Service outside the Phoenix market) was founded by Joel Higginbotham in 1978 and now operates 32 locations across Phoenix AZ, Las Vegas, NV, and Austin TX. In 2005, Joel's son Tom was named President of Sun Devil Auto after working in nearly every position in the company. Tom Higginbotham commented, "The combination of Sun Devil and GB Auto enhances the strategic market position of both companies and Greenbriar is a value-added partner that is uniquely suited to help further build the combined platform This is a very exciting time for our organization, and I look forward to remaining involved during this next phase of growth."

"We are excited about joining forces with the Sun Auto team," GB Auto CEO Frank Kneller commented. "Sun Auto has spent decades building its business into one of the most recognizable brands in the Southwest through exceptional customer service and thoughtful business practices, establishing a culture we truly value and that fits well with our organization. We look forward to investing in Sun Auto's growth to continue its terrific success, including the addition of more than a dozen new greenfield locations in the very near future."

Capstone Headwaters' Vehicle Aftermarket Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Sun Devil Auto.

About Greenbriar

Founded in 1999, Greenbriar Equity Group is a private equity firm with over $4.0 billion of committed capital focused on investing in market-leading manufacturing and services businesses in partnership with proven management teams. Greenbriar looks to identify companies capitalizing on strong long-term growth prospects that can benefit from Greenbriar's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executive relationships, strategic insight and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial distribution, logistics, transportation and related business services and specialty manufacturing. Additional information may be found at www.greenbriarequity.com.

About GB Auto Service

GB Auto Service, Inc. is a premier provider of vehicle maintenance, repair, and tire replacement serving multiple markets including San Diego and the Inland Empire (CA), Las Vegas (NV), Phoenix and Tucson (AZ), and Dallas, Austin, and Houston (TX). GB Auto continues to expand its presence throughout the United States and is entertaining acquisition discussions with operators who wish to preserve their companies' legacies while leveraging the benefits of shared resources and technology to grow their businesses.

Contact:

Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P.

Mark Semer or Nathan Riggs

Kekst CNC

(917) 439-3507 or (917) 574-8583

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbriar-portfolio-company-gb-auto-service-continues-rapid-growth-with-acquisition-of-sun-auto-301089735.html

SOURCE Greenbriar Equity Group