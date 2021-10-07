Greenbriar Is Said to Consider Sale of BDP International

Vinicy Chan, Manuel Baigorri and Kiel Porter
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Greenbriar Equity Group is exploring a sale of BDP International that could value the logistics company at more than $1.5 billion including debt, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Rye, New York-based private equity firm is working with an adviser to solicit bids for BDP, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. The sale has attracted interest from buyout firms as well as other transport and logistics companies, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. A representative for Greenbriar declined to comment.

Acquisitions involving transportation and logistics companies has bounced back this year to $123 billion in pending and completed deals globally, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with $81 billion for all of 2020.

Philadelphia-based BDP has a leading position in transporting chemicals and is also active in sectors including health care and manufacturing, according to its website. Greenbriar agreed to invest in BDP in December 2018.

The private equity firm raised $1.7 billion in March for its fifth buyout fund. It has also invested in SEKO Logistics and Uber Freight, according to its website.

(Updates with sector M&A increase in fourth paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

