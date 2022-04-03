Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.27

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.27 per share on the 10th of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Greenbrier Companies' earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 53.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 46% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Greenbrier Companies Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Greenbrier Companies' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from US$0.60 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.6% a year over that time. Greenbrier Companies has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Greenbrier Companies' EPS has fallen by approximately 19% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Greenbrier Companies is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Greenbrier Companies (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

