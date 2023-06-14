Greenbrier County arraignments set for next week

Jun. 13—A Greenbrier County grand jury has returned indictments for the June term of court.

Arraignments will be June 21 at 9 a.m. before Judge Jennifer P. Dent of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit and June 21 at 1 p.m. before Judge Robert E. Richardson of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit.

Indictments returned were as follows.

Kayla Anderson, 36, of Ronceverte, forgery of a credit card (3 counts)

Robert Lee Albaugh, 51, of Asbury, delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Bobby Milton Bennett, 27, of Quinwood, breaking and entering; grand larceny

Robbie Gale Butler, 42, of Crawley, delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl) (2 counts)

Hayley R. Casto, 36, of White Sulphur Springs, fraudulent use of an access device; conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of an access device

Diana Rebecca Cook, 41, of Hinton, grand larceny

Gavin Michael Doss, 29, of Lewisburg, prohibited person in possession of a firearm (2 counts)

Gavin Michael Doss, 29, of Lewisburg, reckless fleeing from an officer

Chelsey Leann Fowler, 24, of Union, embezzlement

Traci Diane Gardner, 56, of Crawley, fleeing from an officer while under the influence of alcohol; obstructing an officer

Shawn Gill, 43, of Lewisburg, reckless fleeing from an officer; fleeing from an officer while under the influence of a controlled substance

Brittany Nicole Gray, 31, of Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (2 counts); delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl) (2 counts)

Jeffrey Lee Hanna, 49, of Renick, grand larceny

Douglas Kirwan Hedrick, 39, of Williamsburg, grand larceny; petit larceny

Joseph D. Herndon, 30, of Orient Hill, reckless fleeing from an officer

Jeffrey Shane Justice, 32, of Renick, forgery of a title

Cynthia Justice, 51, of Renick, accessory after the fact to murder; concealment of a deceased human body

Brandon G. Keeney, 45, of Frankford, reckless fleeing from an officer

Clinton Dale Kyle, 40, of Crawley, driving revoked due to DUI, 3rd offense

Chad Lee Lamp, 41, of Martinsburg, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin)

Vesper Ray Lewis, 45, of Frankford, attempt to commit burglary; destruction of property; domestic assault

Edward Lee Lewis, 55, of Lewisburg, false report concerning bomb or other explosive device

Johnny Edward Lind, 34, of Lewisburg, malicious wounding; wanton endangerment involving a firearm

Bradley Ivan Linton, 25, of Alderson, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl); gross child neglect resulting in substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death (2 counts); prohibited person in possession of a firearm (2 counts)

Isaiah Bridger Lore, 24, of Crawley, cruelty to animals

Taylor Lorian Lowe, 30, of Alderson, forgery; uttering

Mitch McCoy, 43, of Renick, accessory after the fact to murder; concealment of a deceased human body

Ronald Ray McMillion, 71, of Renick, prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Lisa Ann Mullins, 48, of Renick, embezzlement

Curtis Brian Pack, 44, of Rainelle, grand larceny

Carrie Renee Palmer, 46, Alderson, delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl); delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Matthew Pennington, 41, of Hot Springs, Va., prohibited person in possession of a firearm; brandishing a deadly weapon

Tina Marie Rataiczak, 47, Hillsboro, grand larceny

Abigail E. Richmond, 23, of White Sulphur Springs, breaking and entering; grand larceny

Steven Austin Richmond, 33, of Hinton, grand larceny

Jimmy Rush, 27, of Rupert, reckless fleeing from an officer; fleeing from an officer causing death; driving while in an impaired state causing death

Harold Ray Salmons, 47, of Rupert, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (2 counts)

Brodey Matthew Shepherd, 29, of Lewisburg, breaking and entering; grand larceny

Brodey Matthew Shepherd, 29, of Lewisburg, fraudulent use of an access device (2 counts)

Andrae C. Simmons Jr., 26, of Princeton, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Gaspor Enon Sims, 38, of Smoot, sexual assault in the third degree; incest; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child (2 counts); sexual abuse in the first degree

James Howard Smith Sr., 57, of Frankford, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Amber Nicole Spangler, 47, of Clifton Forge, Va., failure to render aid

Ashley Jaine Stuart, 24, of Rainelle, forgery of a public record

Erik Benjamin Stull, 30, of Ronceverte, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (2 counts)

Colin Wayne Sturgell, 43, of Clintonville, destruction of property; petit larceny

Joseph Michael Thomas, 33, of Rainelle, breaking and entering

Hunter Ross Thompson, 29, of Talcott, robbery in the second degree

Jason Samuel Toney, 45, of Ronceverte, breaking and entering; grand larceny

Joshua Wiley, 38, of Lewisburg, prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Nathan Forrest Wilson, 33, of Alderson, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (2 counts); delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) to a person in custody; gross child neglect resulting in substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death

Amanda Wright, 38, of White Sulphur Springs, fraudulent use of an access device; conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of an access device