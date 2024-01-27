Greenbrier County jury returns “life without mercy” verdict in double murder case

LEWISBURG – A jury in Lewisburg returned a recommendation of life without mercy for a convicted double murderer.

Terri Lynn Storer, a Charles Town resident, was found guilty of shooting and killing Greenbrier County residents Jennifer and Jeremiah Thomas back in 2019.

On Friday, January 26, 2024, a jury recommended life without mercy for Storer, meaning if the judge upholds the jury’s verdict, she will remain in prison for the rest of her life with no possibility of parole.

Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Via said the verdicts returned by the jury provided peace of mind to the victims’ families.

“I know that in speaking at length with the family of the two victims, I know they are extremely pleased that this is now something that is behind them as well, and I am happy for that. For their benefit,” Via told 59News.

Storer’s official sentencing will be held on Thursday, February 29th in Lewisburg.

