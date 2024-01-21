Greenbrier fire engine gets stuck on icy hill

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) — After being dispatched to a Saturday morning call in Greenbrier, first responders found themselves chipping away at an icy road just to free a fire engine from a hill.

The Greenbrier Fire Department said personnel responded to a call along Derby Town Drive on Saturday, Jan. 20, but no details have been shared about the nature of the call.

After the call was over, Greenbrier Engine 1 reportedly got stuck at the bottom of a hill due to ice on the road.

“We want to thank Greenbrier PD (210), Robertson County Emergency Management (802,803), and Robertson County Emergency Medical Services (Medic 3) for their hard work and dedication,” fire officials said, adding that members of the aforementioned agencies worked with firefighters to break the ice using hand tools, as seen in a video posted on social media.

First responders also thanked community members who loaned them the tools to help get the engine back in service.

This marks at least the second incident of the day where an icy hill interfered with Middle Tennessee firefighters’ duties. The other situation involved a shed fire in Portland.

