Greenbrier Grand Jury indicts 41 individuals

Tina Alvey, The Register-Herald, Beckley, W.Va.
Apr. 21—Meeting this month, a Greenbrier County Grand Jury handed up criminal indictments against 41 individuals.

Among those indicted were Jason Paul Smith, 39, of Alderson and Avery Demond Lewis, 26, of Frankford, both of whom were named in a joint indictment and other individual indictments, most of which were connected to a rash of burglaries which took place in Greenbrier County in late 2020.

The joint indictment charges Smith and Lewis with the felonies of burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny in connection with a break-in at the residence of Darren Thomas on Nov. 12, 2020. Guns and ammunition make up most of the goods the two men are charged with stealing from the Thomas residence, but the list of 18 stolen items also includes a DVR security camera system, a couple of chainsaws, a television and a Polaris Sportsman ATV.

In a separate indictment, Lewis is charged with the felony of entering the residence of an Alderson woman on Dec. 14, 2020, with the intent of committing an assault, and is further accused of misdemeanor assault for forcefully approaching the victim and yelling at her.

Smith is charged in a separate indictment with forgery of a credit card. That felony indictment alleges that on Nov. 8, 2020, Smith presented a credit card belonging to Nancee Baldwin to pay Park Center Sporting Goods in Rainelle $1,465.56.

Smith is further charged in additional indictments with two more Greenbrier County burglaries and grand larcenies. One of those indictments charges Smith with burglarizing the residence of Clarence B. Thompson on Sept. 18, 2020, and stealing a Tasco game camera, miscellaneous hand tools, a bicycle, $250 in cash and an 8mm rifle, among other items, collectively valued at more than $1,000, which is the threshold for the felony charge of grand larceny.

The final indictment charges Smith with burglarizing the home of David and Patricia Satterwhite and stealing six firearms, three Buck knives, a bayonet, multiple pieces of jewelry and a guitar.

Smith is lodged in the Southern Regional Jail, while Lewis is free on $25,000 bond. Both men's cases are assigned to Greenbrier Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent.

Also indicted this month were:

Reed, Christopher Allen, 29, Rainelle, breaking and entering (x3), petit larceny

Adkins, Derrick, Rainelle, 30, breaking and entering (x3), petit larceny

Allen, Daron G, Lewisburg, 54, escape

Ambler, Erin Willey, 41, Pence Springs, shoplifting — third or subsequent offense

Arbaugh, Charles C., 31, Alderson, grand larceny

Arnold, Levi Michael, 27, Rupert, grand larceny, driving revoked for driving under the influence — third or subsequent offense, attempted grand larceny, prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Ayers, Larry Sherman, 49, Charmco, burglary, grand larceny, fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless fleeing from an officer, destruction of property, attempt to disarm an officer, obstructing an officer, battery on a law enforcement officer

Blankenship, Gary Ray, 34, Ronceverte, escape

Bostic, Michael Shawn, 30, White Sulphur Springs, child abuse resulting in bodily injury

Burr III, James Carl, 63, White Sulphur Springs, sexual assault in the second degree (x3), sexual abuse in the first degree

Cook, Sarah Elizabeth, 26, White Sulphur Springs, grand larceny

Dorsey, Wiley Jack, Hines, 53, fradulent use of an access device (x14)

Dorsey, Wiley Jack, Hines, 53, fraudulent use of an access device (x12)

Forren, Joseph Keith, 23, Williamsburg, fraudulent use of an access device

Forren, Joseph, 23, Lewisburg, escape

Hanshaw, Haymond Jacob, 42, Lookout, prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Honaker, Melvin Leory, 53, Ronceverte, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Hughes, Kayla, 30, White Sulphur Springs, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny,

Howard, Joshua, 36, Neolas, malicious wounding

Kavazanjian, Richard A., 57, Ronceverte, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (x2)

Keeney, Brandon, 33, Frankford, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, petit larceny

Oney-Keeney, Julie Ann, 34, Frankford, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary petit larceny

LaGrange, Lynn Houston, 47, Rupert, driving under the influence — third offense

Loudermilk, Jade Ashley, 37, Rainelle, forgery, uttering

Loudermilk, Michael Eugene, 37, Raleigh, attempted grand larceny, robbery in the second degree, driving while license revoked for DUI — third or subsequent offense

Mentz, Charles Telford, 42, Union, reckless fleeing from an officer

Mentz, Charles Telford, 42, Union, reckless fleeing from an officer

Morgan, Jeremy Wade, 30, Renick, driving revoke for DUI — third offense

Parsons Jr., Delmas Ray, 50, Rupert, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — Methamphetamine, prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Perkins, Christina Marie, 35, White Sulphur Springs, reckless fleeing from an officer

Sears, Kip Aaron, 32, Caldwell, escape

Smith, Jason Paul, 39, Alderson, burglary grand larceny

Smith, Jason Paul, 39, Alderson, burglary grand larceny

Smith, Jason Paul, 39, Alderson, forgery of a credit card

Smith, Jason Paul, 39, Alderson, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Lewis, Avery, 26, Frankford, burglary, assault

Lewis, Avery, 26, Frankford, burglary. assault, assault

Smith, John T., 33, Rainelle, forgery (x3), uttering (x3)

Stone, Eric Jason, 48, Rupert, forgery (x6), uttering (x6)

Tincher, Sabrina, 45, Union, grand larceny

Walton, Codie Allen, 24, Rainelle, breaking and entering, petit larceny

Walton, Codie Allen, 24, Rainelle, forgery (x10), uttering (x2)

Beiler, Amanda LeighAnn, 30, Rainelle, uttering (x5)

Wickline, Timothy A., 27, Fredericksburg, uttering (x3)

Watson, Michael, 45, Sinks Grove, embezzlement

Whitt, James, 47, Ronceverte, retaliation against police officer

Wilson, Robert, 31, Asbury, burglary

Zambrana, Raymond A., 40, Lewisburg, strangulation

— Email: talvey@register-herald.com

