Greenbrier Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Results

~ Announces orders of 8,500 railcars valued at over $815 million
~~ Strong liquidity position; targeting $1 billion of available liquidity
~~ $3.2 billion backlog provides forward visibility
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. , April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended February 29, 2020.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Base liquidity of $620 million consisting of cash of $170 million and $450 million available under committed credit facilities with high quality lenders. Greenbrier is targeting total liquidity of $1 billion .
- Greenbrier's manufacturing and service sites continue operations as "Essential Business" under directives issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other government authorities.
- Orders for 8,500 diversified railcars were received during the quarter, with over 50% originating from international sources. New railcar backlog increased to 30,800 units with an estimated value of $3.2 billion as of February 29, 2020 .
- Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $13.6 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, on revenue of $623.8 million . Net earnings include a mutually beneficial contract modification removing railcars from backlog that would have been produced in the second half of fiscal 2020 in exchange for $9.2 million , after tax. This modification strengthens the quality and amount of Greenbrier's backlog and improves cash on hand.
- Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $15.3 million , or $0.46 per diluted share, excluding $1.7 million , after tax, ( $0.05 per share) of integration related expenses from the American Railcar Industries (ARI) acquisition.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $71.6 million , or 11.5% of revenue.
- Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on May 13, 2020 to shareholders as of April 22, 2020 .
William A. Furman , Chairman & CEO commented, "Greenbrier is focused on two primary goals: protecting the safety and health of employees and preserving the economic well-being of our enterprise in this challenging environment. We are executing on the latter by increasing liquidity and sizing the organization properly in the current business environment."
Additional Comments from the CEO
Market conditions drove actions in the first half to size Greenbrier's manufacturing footprint for lower levels of railcar demand, with reductions of 3,500 global employees to scale production capacity. Manufacturing workforce reductions were primarily in Mexico . Amid the uncertain and rapidly changing impacts on the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenbrier is suspending its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020. Greenbrier has initiated a range of proactive responses to address conditions in the rail equipment industry and the impact of the pandemic. The Company is eliminating all non-essential capital expenditures and is aggressively reducing overhead and SG&A expense. Greenbrier has eliminated all non-essential travel and implemented a hiring freeze while evaluating its total operating unit footprints. Collectively, these measures will generate substantial cash savings. Finally, the members of Greenbrier's Board of Directors, including me, have voluntarily reduced annual compensation.
All of Greenbrier's manufacturing and service facilities continue regular operations. Greenbrier functions as an essential infrastructure business under guidance issued by DHS and supports operations vital to the national transportation system and operations of the Department of Defense and other federal agencies, under the statutory and regulatory authority of the Department of Transportation, the Surface Transportation Board, the Federal Railroad Administration, and the Jones Act. Similar guidelines and authorities exist in other nations where we operate. Greenbrier's manufacturing backlog and factories will provide cash flow resiliency. With the strength of our current backlog and balance sheet, we expect to continue to operate while observing stringent health and safety protocols. Continuity of the business alongside employee health and welfare are Greenbrier's highest priorities. Maintaining cash flow and liquidity are essential components of Greenbrier's current operating strategy.
Business Update
Greenbrier continued to rationalize its global manufacturing footprint in the second quarter by idling excess production capacity at its North American manufacturing facilities as well as its aftermarket wheels, repair and parts locations that operate within Greenbrier Rail Services (GRS). Significant manufacturing efficiency programs also were implemented at Greenbrier facilities in Brazil and Europe in fiscal 2019.
As mentioned above, Greenbrier's operations constitute "Essential Infrastructure" and "Essential Businesses" as defined by relevant U.S. agency guidance and advisories and in all "stay at home" orders issued in all U.S. jurisdictions where we operate. The only exception in our entire operating network is a planned two-week shutdown of our facilities in Europe over Easter to allow for the supply chain to normalize. Greenbrier is dedicated to fulfilling its role to facilitate the continued stability of transportation supply infrastructure. Greenbrier will help maintain the delivery of vital goods, including food, medical supplies and fuel to communities and to support the United States' national security infrastructure.
At all facilities worldwide, Greenbrier policies meet or exceed CDC recommendations. Expanded health screenings, including temperature readings, operating through split shifts, and enhanced social distancing practices have reduced the number of employees in a location at the same time. At present, Greenbrier facilities have been minimally impacted by COVID-19. Precautions and processes are in place for exposures to be reported and addressed.
Like other companies, Greenbrier cannot predict with certainty the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business due to numerous uncertainties, including the duration of the pandemic, the impact to customers and suppliers, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities and other consequences. As a result, Greenbrier is focused on continuous contingency planning and risk analysis. Greenbrier's strong backlog, coupled with aggressive actions to slow down or shutter production lines and reduce overhead, leaves little open production space for the remainder of the fiscal and calendar year. Additionally, the Company plans to access current and proposed government programs for strategic businesses to protect our workforce and ensure economic viability of the enterprise.
Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.
Financial Summary
|
|
Q2 FY20
|
Q1 FY20
|
Sequential Comparison Main Drivers
|
Revenue
|
$623.8M
|
$769.4M
|
Fewer deliveries due to lower production rates and timing of syndication activity
|
Gross margin
|
13.8%
|
12.0%
|
Improved product mix and customer payment related to contract modification
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$71.6M
|
$74.2M
|
Lower revenue and operating earnings
|
Effective tax rate
|
28.9%
|
20.7%
|
Geographic mix of earnings and discrete items
|
Earnings from
unconsolidated affiliates
|
$1.7M
|
$1.1M
|
Improved efficiencies and higher deliveries in Brazil
|
Net earnings attributable
to noncontrolling interest
|
$6.4M
|
$16.3M
|
Fewer deliveries due to timing of railcar syndication activity of GIMSA produced railcars
|
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
|
$15.3M (1)
|
$9.9M (2)
|
Reduced revenue, deliveries and operating margin offset by net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest due to timing of railcar syndication activity
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
$0.46 (1)
|
$0.30 (2)
|
|
(1)
|
Excludes expense of $1.7 million ($0.05 per share), net of tax, associated with ARI integration related expenses.
|
(2)
|
Excludes expense of $2.2 million ($0.07 per share), net of tax, associated with ARI integration related expenses.
Segment Summary
|
|
Q2 FY20
|
Q1 FY20
|
Sequential Comparison Main Drivers
|
Manufacturing
|
Revenue
|
$489.9M
|
$657.4M
|
Fewer deliveries due to lower production rates and timing of syndication activity
|
Gross margin
|
13.8%
|
11.5%
|
Improved product mix and customer payment related to contract modification; Excluding contract modification payment gross margin would be 11.5%
|
Operating margin (1)
|
9.4%
|
8.1%
|
|
Deliveries (2)
|
3,700
|
5,900
|
Timing of production into syndication model
|
Wheels, Repair & Parts
|
Revenue
|
$91.2M
|
$86.6M
|
Higher wheelset volume due to winter seasonality
|
Gross margin
|
7.5%
|
5.4%
|
Improved profitability from wheel volumes and repair network operational improvements
|
Operating margin (1)
|
3.6%
|
1.3%
|
|
Leasing & Services
|
Revenue
|
$42.7M
|
$25.4M
|
Increase reflects higher volume of externally sourced railcar syndications
|
Gross margin
|
27.8%
|
47.3%
|
Lower margins on externally sourced railcar syndications; Excluding this activity, gross margin would be 47.2%
|
Operating margin (1) (3)
|
30.0%
|
38.5%
|
|
(1)
|
See supplemental segment information on page 11 for additional information.
|
(2)
|
Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins.
|
(3)
|
Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.
About Greenbrier
Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon , is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America . Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland , Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America . Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 10,300 railcars and performs management services for 389,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com .
|
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
February 29,
|
November 30,
2019
|
August 31,
2019
|
May 31,
2019
|
February 28,
2019
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 169,899
|
$ 253,602
|
$ 329,684
|
$ 359,625
|
$ 341,500
|
Restricted cash
|
8,569
|
8,648
|
8,803
|
21,471
|
21,584
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
326,229
|
313,786
|
373,383
|
330,385
|
335,732
|
Inventories
|
709,115
|
733,806
|
664,693
|
592,099
|
574,146
|
Leased railcars for syndication
|
255,073
|
135,319
|
182,269
|
130,489
|
163,472
|
Equipment on operating leases, net
|
385,974
|
396,187
|
366,688
|
376,241
|
381,336
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
723,326
|
730,730
|
717,973
|
478,502
|
472,739
|
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
|
79,082
|
85,141
|
91,818
|
53,036
|
58,685
|
Intangibles and other assets, net
|
160,709
|
162,089
|
125,379
|
97,022
|
101,284
|
Goodwill
|
129,684
|
129,468
|
129,947
|
74,318
|
82,743
|
|
$ 2,947,660
|
$ 2,948,776
|
$ 2,990,637
|
$ 2,513,188
|
$ 2,533,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolving notes
|
$ 37,196
|
$ 29,502
|
$ 27,115
|
$ 25,952
|
$ 22,323
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
499,898
|
527,789
|
568,360
|
473,106
|
474,863
|
Deferred income taxes
|
9,173
|
9,417
|
13,946
|
12,089
|
29,481
|
Deferred revenue
|
70,869
|
59,657
|
85,070
|
76,170
|
91,533
|
Notes payable, net
|
811,860
|
817,830
|
822,885
|
483,918
|
486,107
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
30,782
|
31,723
|
31,564
|
24,722
|
25,637
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity - Greenbrier
|
1,286,472
|
1,281,808
|
1,276,730
|
1,262,315
|
1,257,818
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
201,410
|
191,050
|
164,967
|
154,916
|
145,459
|
Total equity
|
1,487,882
|
1,472,858
|
1,441,697
|
1,417,231
|
1,403,277
|
|
$ 2,947,660
|
$ 2,948,776
|
$ 2,990,637
|
$ 2,513,188
|
$ 2,533,221
|
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC .
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
February 29,
|
February 28,
|
February 29,
|
February 28,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
$ 489,943
|
|
$ 476,019
|
|
$ 1,147,310
|
|
$ 947,808
|
|
Wheels, Repair & Parts
|
91,225
|
|
125,278
|
|
177,833
|
|
233,821
|
|
Leasing & Services
|
42,680
|
|
57,374
|
|
68,064
|
|
81,565
|
|
|
623,848
|
|
658,671
|
|
1,393,207
|
|
1,263,194
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
422,309
|
|
442,996
|
|
1,004,221
|
|
860,801
|
|
Wheels, Repair & Parts
|
84,373
|
|
118,455
|
|
166,265
|
|
219,433
|
|
Leasing & Services
|
30,830
|
|
43,376
|
|
44,196
|
|
56,583
|
|
|
537,512
|
|
604,827
|
|
1,214,682
|
|
1,136,817
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Margin
|
86,336
|
|
53,844
|
|
178,525
|
|
126,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and administrative expense
|
54,597
|
|
47,892
|
|
108,961
|
|
98,324
|
|
Net gain on disposition of equipment
|
(6,697)
|
|
(12,102)
|
|
(10,656)
|
|
(26,455)
|
|
Earnings from operations
|
38,436
|
|
18,054
|
|
80,220
|
|
54,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and foreign exchange
|
12,609
|
|
9,237
|
|
25,461
|
|
13,641
|
|
Earnings before income taxes and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
|
25,827
|
|
8,817
|
|
54,759
|
|
40,867
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(7,463)
|
|
(2,248)
|
|
(13,457)
|
|
(11,383)
|
|
Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
|
18,364
|
|
6,569
|
|
41,302
|
|
29,484
|
|
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
|
1,651
|
|
(786)
|
|
2,724
|
|
(319)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
20,015
|
|
5,783
|
|
44,026
|
|
29,165
|
|
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(6,386)
|
|
(3,018)
|
|
(22,728)
|
|
(8,444)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
|
$ 13,629
|
|
$ 2,765
|
|
$ 21,298
|
|
$ 20,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share:
|
$ 0.42
|
|
$ 0.08
|
|
$ 0.65
|
|
$ 0.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share:
|
$ 0.41
|
|
$ 0.08
|
|
$ 0.64
|
|
$ 0.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
32,661
|
|
32,628
|
|
32,645
|
|
32,634
|
|
Diluted
|
33,482
|
|
33,206
|
|
33,382
|
|
33,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$ 0.27
|
|
$ 0.25
|
|
$ 0.52
|
|
$ 0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
February 29,
|
February 28,
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
44,026
|
|
$
|
29,165
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(6,714)
|
|
|
(3,405)
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
59,338
|
|
|
40,815
|
|
Net gain on disposition of equipment
|
|
|
(10,656)
|
|
|
(26,455)
|
|
Accretion of debt discount
|
|
|
2,718
|
|
|
2,165
|
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
|
|
7,237
|
|
|
7,311
|
|
Noncontrolling interest adjustments
|
|
|
9,038
|
|
|
5,306
|
|
Other
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
|
1,809
|
|
Decrease (increase) in assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
46,109
|
|
|
23,298
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(55,158)
|
|
|
(154,388)
|
|
Leased railcars for syndication
|
|
|
(123,033)
|
|
|
(76,386)
|
|
Other
|
|
|
(39,433)
|
|
|
(11,274)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
(67,988)
|
|
|
28,458
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
1,381
|
|
|
(13,041)
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(133,174)
|
|
|
(146,622)
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of assets
|
|
|
41,827
|
|
|
63,879
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(40,834)
|
|
|
(98,176)
|
|
Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
(1,500)
|
|
|
(11,393)
|
|
Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other
|
|
|
11,273
|
|
|
1,986
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
10,766
|
|
|
(43,704)
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less
|
|
|
10,246
|
|
|
(6,007)
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
225,000
|
|
Repayments of notes payable
|
|
|
(17,120)
|
|
|
(176,641)
|
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,770)
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
(17,312)
|
|
|
(16,651)
|
|
Cash distribution to joint venture partner
|
|
|
(8,706)
|
|
|
(5,058)
|
|
Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock
|
|
|
(1,895)
|
|
|
(4,762)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
(34,787)
|
|
|
13,111
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes
|
|
|
(2,824)
|
|
|
825
|
|
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(160,019)
|
|
|
(176,390)
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
|
338,487
|
|
|
539,474
|
|
End of period
|
|
$
|
178,468
|
|
$
|
363,084
|
|
Balance Sheet Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
169,899
|
|
$
|
341,500
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
8,569
|
|
|
21,584
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above
|
|
$
|
178,468
|
|
$
|
363,084
|
|
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
|
Supplemental Information
|
(In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)
|
|
Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 29,
|
|
November 30,
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
$ 20,015
|
|
$ 24,011
|
|
|
Interest and foreign exchange
|
12,609
|
|
12,852
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
7,463
|
|
5,994
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
30,003
|
|
29,335
|
|
|
ARI integration related costs
|
1,535
|
|
1,991
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 71,625
|
|
$ 74,183
|
|
|
|
...