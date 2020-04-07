Greenbrier Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Results

Cision

~ Announces orders of 8,500 railcars valued at over $815 million

~~ Strong liquidity position; targeting $1 billion of available liquidity

~~ $3.2 billion backlog provides forward visibility

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. , April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended  February 29, 2020.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Base liquidity of $620 million consisting of cash of $170 million and $450 million available under committed credit facilities with high quality lenders. Greenbrier is targeting total liquidity of $1 billion .
  • Greenbrier's manufacturing and service sites continue operations as "Essential Business" under directives issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other government authorities.
  • Orders for 8,500 diversified railcars were received during the quarter, with over 50% originating from international sources. New railcar backlog increased to 30,800 units with an estimated value of $3.2 billion as of February 29, 2020 .
  • Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $13.6 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, on revenue of $623.8 million . Net earnings include a mutually beneficial contract modification removing railcars from backlog that would have been produced in the second half of fiscal 2020 in exchange for $9.2 million , after tax. This modification strengthens the quality and amount of Greenbrier's backlog and improves cash on hand.
  • Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $15.3 million , or $0.46 per diluted share, excluding $1.7 million , after tax, ( $0.05 per share) of integration related expenses from the American Railcar Industries (ARI) acquisition.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $71.6 million , or 11.5% of revenue.
  • Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on May 13, 2020 to shareholders as of April 22, 2020 .

William A. Furman , Chairman & CEO commented, "Greenbrier is focused on two primary goals: protecting the safety and health of employees and preserving the economic well-being of our enterprise in this challenging environment. We are executing on the latter by increasing liquidity and sizing the organization properly in the current business environment."

Additional Comments from the CEO
Market conditions drove actions in the first half to size Greenbrier's manufacturing footprint for lower levels of railcar demand, with reductions of 3,500 global employees to scale production capacity. Manufacturing workforce reductions were primarily in Mexico . Amid the uncertain and rapidly changing impacts on the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenbrier is suspending its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020.  Greenbrier has initiated a range of proactive responses to address conditions in the rail equipment industry and the impact of the pandemic. The Company is eliminating all non-essential capital expenditures and is aggressively reducing overhead and SG&A expense. Greenbrier has eliminated all non-essential travel and implemented a hiring freeze while evaluating its total operating unit footprints. Collectively, these measures will generate substantial cash savings. Finally, the members of Greenbrier's Board of Directors, including me, have voluntarily reduced annual compensation.

All of Greenbrier's manufacturing and service facilities continue regular operations. Greenbrier functions as an essential infrastructure business under guidance issued by DHS and supports operations vital to the national transportation system and operations of the Department of Defense and other federal agencies, under the statutory and regulatory authority of the Department of Transportation, the Surface Transportation Board, the Federal Railroad Administration, and the Jones Act. Similar guidelines and authorities exist in other nations where we operate. Greenbrier's manufacturing backlog and factories will provide cash flow resiliency. With the strength of our current backlog and balance sheet, we expect to continue to operate while observing stringent health and safety protocols. Continuity of the business alongside employee health and welfare are Greenbrier's highest priorities. Maintaining cash flow and liquidity are essential components of Greenbrier's current operating strategy.

Business Update
Greenbrier continued to rationalize its global manufacturing footprint in the second quarter by idling excess production capacity at its North American manufacturing facilities as well as its aftermarket wheels, repair and parts locations that operate within Greenbrier Rail Services (GRS).  Significant manufacturing efficiency programs also were implemented at Greenbrier facilities in Brazil and Europe in fiscal 2019.

As mentioned above, Greenbrier's operations constitute "Essential Infrastructure" and "Essential Businesses" as defined by relevant U.S. agency guidance and advisories and in all "stay at home" orders issued in all U.S. jurisdictions where we operate.  The only exception in our entire operating network is a planned two-week shutdown of our facilities in Europe over Easter to allow for the supply chain to normalize. Greenbrier is dedicated to fulfilling its role to facilitate the continued stability of transportation supply infrastructure. Greenbrier will help maintain the delivery of vital goods, including food, medical supplies and fuel to communities and to support the United States' national security infrastructure.

At all facilities worldwide, Greenbrier policies meet or exceed CDC recommendations.  Expanded health screenings, including temperature readings, operating through split shifts, and enhanced social distancing practices have reduced the number of employees in a location at the same time. At present, Greenbrier facilities have been minimally impacted by COVID-19. Precautions and processes are in place for exposures to be reported and addressed.

Like other companies, Greenbrier cannot predict with certainty the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business due to numerous uncertainties, including the duration of the pandemic, the impact to customers and suppliers, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities and other consequences. As a result, Greenbrier is focused on continuous contingency planning and risk analysis. Greenbrier's strong backlog, coupled with aggressive actions to slow down or shutter production lines and reduce overhead, leaves little open production space for the remainder of the fiscal and calendar year. Additionally, the Company plans to access current and proposed government programs for strategic businesses to protect our workforce and ensure economic viability of the enterprise.

Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.

Financial Summary


Q2 FY20  

Q1 FY20

Sequential Comparison Main Drivers  

Revenue

$623.8M

$769.4M

Fewer deliveries due to lower production rates and timing of syndication activity

Gross margin

13.8%

12.0%

Improved product mix and customer payment related to contract modification

Adjusted EBITDA

$71.6M

$74.2M

Lower revenue and operating earnings

Effective tax rate

28.9%

20.7%

Geographic mix of earnings and discrete items

Earnings from

unconsolidated affiliates

$1.7M

$1.1M

Improved efficiencies and higher deliveries in Brazil

Net earnings attributable

to noncontrolling interest

$6.4M

$16.3M

Fewer deliveries due to timing of railcar syndication activity of GIMSA produced railcars

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$15.3M (1)

$9.9M (2)

Reduced revenue, deliveries and operating margin offset by net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest due to timing of railcar syndication activity

Adjusted diluted EPS

$0.46 (1)

$0.30 (2)


(1)

Excludes expense of $1.7 million ($0.05 per share), net of tax, associated with ARI integration related expenses.

(2)

Excludes expense of $2.2 million ($0.07 per share), net of tax, associated with ARI integration related expenses.

Segment Summary


Q2 FY20

Q1 FY20

Sequential Comparison Main Drivers

Manufacturing

  Revenue

$489.9M

$657.4M

Fewer deliveries due to lower production rates and timing of syndication activity

  Gross margin

13.8%

11.5%

Improved product mix and customer payment related to contract modification; Excluding contract modification payment gross margin would be 11.5%

  Operating margin (1)

9.4%

8.1%


  Deliveries (2)

3,700

5,900

Timing of production into syndication model

Wheels, Repair & Parts

  Revenue

$91.2M

$86.6M

Higher wheelset volume due to winter seasonality

  Gross margin

7.5%

5.4%

Improved profitability from wheel volumes and repair network operational improvements

  Operating margin (1)

3.6%

1.3%


Leasing & Services

  Revenue

$42.7M

$25.4M

Increase reflects higher volume of externally sourced railcar syndications

  Gross margin

27.8%

47.3%

Lower margins on externally sourced railcar syndications; Excluding this activity, gross margin would be 47.2%

  Operating margin (1) (3)

30.0%

38.5%


(1)

See supplemental segment information on page 11 for additional information.

(2)

Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins.

(3)

Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin. 

Conference Call
Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its second quarter 2020 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website. 
Teleconference details are as follows:

  • April 7, 2020
  • 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time
  • Phone: 1-630-395-0143, Password: "Greenbrier"
  • Real-time Audio Access: ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com )

Please access the site 10 minutes prior to the start time. 

About Greenbrier
Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon , is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America . Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland , Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit.  Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America . Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 10,300 railcars and performs management services for 389,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com .

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (In thousands, unaudited)



February 29,
2020

November 30,

2019

August 31,

2019

May 31,

2019

February 28,

2019

Assets






   Cash and cash equivalents

$       169,899

$       253,602

$       329,684

$      359,625

$      341,500

   Restricted cash

8,569

8,648

8,803

21,471

21,584

   Accounts receivable, net 

326,229

313,786

373,383

330,385

335,732

   Inventories

709,115

733,806

664,693

592,099

574,146

   Leased railcars for syndication

255,073

135,319

182,269

130,489

163,472

   Equipment on operating leases, net

385,974

396,187

366,688

376,241

381,336

   Property, plant and equipment, net

723,326

730,730

717,973

478,502

472,739

   Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

79,082

85,141

91,818

53,036

58,685

   Intangibles and other assets, net

160,709

162,089

125,379

97,022

101,284

   Goodwill

129,684

129,468

129,947

74,318

82,743


$   2,947,660

$   2,948,776

$   2,990,637

$   2,513,188

$   2,533,221







Liabilities and Equity






   Revolving notes

$         37,196

$         29,502

$         27,115

$         25,952

$         22,323

   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

499,898

527,789

568,360

473,106

474,863

   Deferred income taxes

9,173

9,417

13,946

12,089

29,481

   Deferred revenue

70,869

59,657

85,070

76,170

91,533

   Notes payable, net

811,860

817,830

822,885

483,918

486,107







Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest

30,782

31,723

31,564

24,722

25,637







   Total equity - Greenbrier

1,286,472

1,281,808

1,276,730

1,262,315

1,257,818

   Noncontrolling interest

201,410

191,050

164,967

154,916

145,459

   Total equity

1,487,882

1,472,858

1,441,697

1,417,231

1,403,277


$   2,947,660

$   2,948,776

$   2,990,637

$   2,513,188

$   2,533,221

 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC .

Consolidated Statements of Income

 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


February 29,

February 28,

February 29,

February 28,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Revenue









        Manufacturing

$        489,943


$       476,019


$      1,147,310


$        947,808


        Wheels, Repair & Parts

91,225


125,278


177,833


233,821


        Leasing & Services

42,680


57,374


68,064


81,565



623,848


658,671


1,393,207


1,263,194


Cost of revenue









        Manufacturing

422,309


442,996


1,004,221


860,801


        Wheels, Repair & Parts

84,373


118,455


166,265


219,433


        Leasing & Services

30,830


43,376


44,196


56,583



537,512


604,827


1,214,682


1,136,817











Margin

86,336


53,844


178,525


126,377











Selling and administrative expense

54,597


47,892


108,961


98,324


Net gain on disposition of equipment

(6,697)


(12,102)


(10,656)


(26,455)


Earnings from operations

38,436


18,054


80,220


54,508











Other costs









Interest and foreign exchange

12,609


9,237


25,461


13,641


Earnings before income taxes and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

25,827


8,817


54,759


40,867


Income tax expense

(7,463)


(2,248)


(13,457)


(11,383)


Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

18,364


6,569


41,302


29,484


Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

1,651


(786)


2,724


(319)











Net earnings

20,015


5,783


44,026


29,165


Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(6,386)


(3,018)


(22,728)


(8,444)











Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$             13,629


$           2,765


$           21,298


$           20,721











Basic earnings per common share:

$                  0.42


$            0.08


$                0.65


$                0.63











Diluted earnings per common share:

$                  0.41


$            0.08


$                0.64


$                0.63











Weighted average common shares :









Basic

32,661


32,628


32,645


32,634


Diluted

33,482


33,206


33,382


33,149











Dividends declared per common share

$                  0.27


$                0.25


$                0.52


$                0.50













 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 (In thousands, unaudited)  




Six Months Ended

February 29,

February 28,

2020

2019






Cash flows from operating activities








    Net earnings


$

44,026


$

29,165


    Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities:








      Deferred income taxes



(6,714)



(3,405)


      Depreciation and amortization



59,338



40,815


      Net gain on disposition of equipment



(10,656)



(26,455)


      Accretion of debt discount



2,718



2,165


      Stock based compensation expense



7,237



7,311


      Noncontrolling interest adjustments



9,038



5,306


      Other



(39)



1,809


      Decrease (increase) in assets:








          Accounts receivable, net



46,109



23,298


          Inventories



(55,158)



(154,388)


          Leased railcars for syndication



(123,033)



(76,386)


          Other



(39,433)



(11,274)


      Increase (decrease) in liabilities:








          Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(67,988)



28,458


          Deferred revenue



1,381



(13,041)


    Net cash used in operating activities



(133,174)



(146,622)


Cash flows from investing activities








    Proceeds from sales of assets



41,827



63,879


    Capital expenditures



(40,834)



(98,176)


    Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates



(1,500)



(11,393)


    Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other



11,273



1,986


    Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



10,766



(43,704)


Cash flows from financing activities








    Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less



10,246



(6,007)


    Proceeds from issuance of notes payable



-



225,000


    Repayments of notes payable



(17,120)



(176,641)


    Debt issuance costs



-



(2,770)


    Dividends



(17,312)



(16,651)


    Cash distribution to joint venture partner



(8,706)



(5,058)


    Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock



(1,895)



(4,762)


    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(34,787)



13,111


Effect of exchange rate changes



(2,824)



825


Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(160,019)



(176,390)


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash








    Beginning of period



338,487



539,474


    End of period


$

178,468


$

363,084


Balance Sheet Reconciliation








    Cash and cash equivalents


$

169,899


$

341,500


    Restricted cash



8,569



21,584


    Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above


$

178,468


$

363,084


 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

 (In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)


Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA




Three Months Ended






February 29,
2020


November 30,
2019



Net earnings

$               20,015


$           24,011



Interest and foreign exchange

12,609


12,852



Income tax expense

7,463


5,994



Depreciation and amortization

30,003


29,335



ARI integration related costs

1,535


1,991



Adjusted EBITDA

$               71,625


$           74,183





...