Greenbrier Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Results

~ Announces orders of 8,500 railcars valued at over $815 million

~~ Strong liquidity position; targeting $1 billion of available liquidity

~~ $3.2 billion backlog provides forward visibility

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. , April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended February 29, 2020.

Second Quarter Highlights

Base liquidity of $620 million consisting of cash of $170 million and $450 million available under committed credit facilities with high quality lenders. Greenbrier is targeting total liquidity of $1 billion .

Orders for 8,500 diversified railcars were received during the quarter, with over 50% originating from international sources. New railcar backlog increased to 30,800 units with an estimated value of $3.2 billion as of February 29, 2020 .

as of . Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $13.6 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, on revenue of $623.8 million . Net earnings include a mutually beneficial contract modification removing railcars from backlog that would have been produced in the second half of fiscal 2020 in exchange for $9.2 million , after tax. This modification strengthens the quality and amount of Greenbrier's backlog and improves cash on hand.

, or 11.5% of revenue. Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on May 13, 2020 to shareholders as of April 22, 2020 .

William A. Furman , Chairman & CEO commented, "Greenbrier is focused on two primary goals: protecting the safety and health of employees and preserving the economic well-being of our enterprise in this challenging environment. We are executing on the latter by increasing liquidity and sizing the organization properly in the current business environment."

Additional Comments from the CEO

Market conditions drove actions in the first half to size Greenbrier's manufacturing footprint for lower levels of railcar demand, with reductions of 3,500 global employees to scale production capacity. Manufacturing workforce reductions were primarily in Mexico . Amid the uncertain and rapidly changing impacts on the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenbrier is suspending its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020. Greenbrier has initiated a range of proactive responses to address conditions in the rail equipment industry and the impact of the pandemic. The Company is eliminating all non-essential capital expenditures and is aggressively reducing overhead and SG&A expense. Greenbrier has eliminated all non-essential travel and implemented a hiring freeze while evaluating its total operating unit footprints. Collectively, these measures will generate substantial cash savings. Finally, the members of Greenbrier's Board of Directors, including me, have voluntarily reduced annual compensation.

All of Greenbrier's manufacturing and service facilities continue regular operations. Greenbrier functions as an essential infrastructure business under guidance issued by DHS and supports operations vital to the national transportation system and operations of the Department of Defense and other federal agencies, under the statutory and regulatory authority of the Department of Transportation, the Surface Transportation Board, the Federal Railroad Administration, and the Jones Act. Similar guidelines and authorities exist in other nations where we operate. Greenbrier's manufacturing backlog and factories will provide cash flow resiliency. With the strength of our current backlog and balance sheet, we expect to continue to operate while observing stringent health and safety protocols. Continuity of the business alongside employee health and welfare are Greenbrier's highest priorities. Maintaining cash flow and liquidity are essential components of Greenbrier's current operating strategy.

Business Update

Greenbrier continued to rationalize its global manufacturing footprint in the second quarter by idling excess production capacity at its North American manufacturing facilities as well as its aftermarket wheels, repair and parts locations that operate within Greenbrier Rail Services (GRS). Significant manufacturing efficiency programs also were implemented at Greenbrier facilities in Brazil and Europe in fiscal 2019.

As mentioned above, Greenbrier's operations constitute "Essential Infrastructure" and "Essential Businesses" as defined by relevant U.S. agency guidance and advisories and in all "stay at home" orders issued in all U.S. jurisdictions where we operate. The only exception in our entire operating network is a planned two-week shutdown of our facilities in Europe over Easter to allow for the supply chain to normalize. Greenbrier is dedicated to fulfilling its role to facilitate the continued stability of transportation supply infrastructure. Greenbrier will help maintain the delivery of vital goods, including food, medical supplies and fuel to communities and to support the United States' national security infrastructure.

At all facilities worldwide, Greenbrier policies meet or exceed CDC recommendations. Expanded health screenings, including temperature readings, operating through split shifts, and enhanced social distancing practices have reduced the number of employees in a location at the same time. At present, Greenbrier facilities have been minimally impacted by COVID-19. Precautions and processes are in place for exposures to be reported and addressed.