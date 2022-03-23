Greenburgh Creates Fundraising Page For Police Dispatcher

GREENBURGH, NY — The town of Greenburgh created a fundraising page to support the children of a dedicated Greenburgh Police Department dispatcher who died of COVID-19.

According to town officials, Frank Cavaliere was a dispatcher for almost 29 years. He died Feb. 5.

Because of the overwhelming number of department members out sick because of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus, Cavaliere filled in for an additional eight tours between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31, putting in a total of 57.25 extra hours of overtime.

During that time, he was exposed to employees who had subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Cavaliere has two children: Ashley, 14, and Zackary, 11. Funds will be used to support the children.

His wife Lisa Cavaliere will oversee the donations ensuring that every dollar raised will be put to good use for them and to help pay for future education expenses.

Krista Madsen, the assistant to the town supervisor, said on GoFundMe that Cavaliere "was a dedicated public servant.

"As a police dispatcher he made sure that those who needed services of our Greenburgh police department received them," she said. "His efforts saved many lives."

When Cavaliere returned home from work Dec. 31, he was coughing violently. He was admitted to the hospital Jan. 8 and placed on a ventilator Jan. 23. His kidneys failed Jan. 25 and he died Feb. 5.

As of Wednesday, a little more than $2,000 had been donated out of a goal of $10,000.

