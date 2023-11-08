Greenburgh police investigating Halloween night home fire

Greenburgh police are looking for a suspect after a fire at a Greenburgh family's new home on Halloween night.

Capt. Frank Farina said a masked man holding an ax and a can of gasoline was seen on security camera footage breaking into the back door of a home on Drago Way in Greenburgh before the house was set on fire.

The family is offering a $20,000 reward for any information about the case. Anyone with information should contact the Greenburgh Police Department at (914) 989-1700.

