Greendale Farm Shop blown away by wallaby search support

A Devon farm shop has been overwhelmed with the help offered to it in the search for a missing wallaby.

Wes vanished from Greendale Farm Shop in Farringdon, near Exeter, last week after being spotted hopping across the car park towards a fishing lake.

An appeal to find him has received a huge response and left bosses at the shop feeling "blown away".

However, the wallaby remains missing and anyone with information has been asked to call the shop.

Tom Lomas, Greendale's head of retail and hospitality, said staff have been doing daily searches locally for Wes while also reacting to tip offs phoned into them.

While shop staff remain worried about Wes' whereabouts, Mr Lomas said the support offered by the public was greatly appreciated.

He said: "We have been blown away by the amount of help being offered.

"We have had about 10 people phone in with possible sightings and hundreds of social media messages from people saying they will keep an eye out for Wes.

"We can't get over just how many times our appeal has been shared and the kindness of people."

A reward of £150 in shop vouchers has been offered to anyone whose sighting leads to the safe return of Wes.

