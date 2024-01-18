Greendale Farm Shop wallaby Wes missing in Devon

A wallaby kept at a Devon farm shop has been reported missing from the site.

Staff at Greendale Farm Shop in Farringdon, near Exeter, said Wes was last seen running across the car park towards a fishing lake at the venue.

People have been warned not to approach the animal, which is native to Australia, and to call the farm shop immediately if they see Wes.

A reward of £150 in shop vouchers has been offered to anyone who finds him.

'Do not approach'

The farm shop homes a number of animals including pigs, chickens and ducks.

However, it also has some more exotic critters including an ostrich and wallabies.

A post on the farm shop's Facebook page said: "If anyone happens to see him please notify us immediately.

"Do not approach him but please keep an eye out for him and call us immediately so our team can collect safely."

