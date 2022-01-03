Greendale Schools Closed Monday As Staff Test COVID-19 Positive

GREENDALE, WI — There will be no school for students in the Greendale School District on Monday because a high percentage of instructional staff are required to quarantine or isolate because of positive COVID-19 test results, the district announced Sunday.

The district says it is reviewing the impact and lengths of the absences and a student learning plan will be announced Monday. Here are more details from the full announcement:

Free COVID-19 testing is available Monday at Greendale High School starting at 12:10 p.m. Appointments are required, the district wrote.

Free drive-thru lunch for all students K-12 will be available at Greendale High School from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. "Students do not need to be present for pick up. The meal will be the same as posted on the online menu," the district wrote.



Those enrolled in Bridge For Kids will still have access to child care, the district, wrote. More details are available in a previous communication and online.

For more information view the district's announcement online.

